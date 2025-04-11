Killing Of APC Chieftain Callous, Shameful – Group

Share

A civil society organisation, Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD), has condemned the abduction and subsequent killing of a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Lateef Adeniji, describing the incident as “callous and shameful.”

The late Adeniji, who was the National Administrative Director of the APC in the State, was reportedly abducted about two months ago under suspicious circumstances and was later found dead.

His murder has since sparked outrage across political and civil society circles, with growing calls for accountability and justice.

In a statement issued and signed by the organisation’s Director of Operations, Adeyefa Adeyemo, the group accused the Osun APC of gross negligence and indifference throughout the period of Adeniji’s disappearance and eventual death.

According to the group, the APC’s handling of the incident reveals what it termed a “deep-seated disregard” for the welfare of its own members, particularly those from Ile-Ife, where the late Adeniji hailed from.

Adeyemo said, “The conduct of the Osun APC is inhuman, detached, and unbefitting of a political party that claims to represent the people. Adeniji’s abduction demanded an urgent and coordinated response, but the APC hierarchy chose to remain aloof.”

He alleged that the APC leadership neither raised an alarm nor meaningfully engaged security operatives until traditional rulers and influential figures in Ile-Ife mounted pressure on the party.

“It is deeply disturbing that it took widespread condemnation and outcry from Ife elders before the party took any action. For a man of Adeniji’s calibre to be treated this way, both in life and in death, exposes the insensitivity and rot within the APC,” Adeyemo lamented.

He further criticised the party for initially spreading misinformation about the whereabouts of the deceased, noting that despite the recovery of his corpse by security operatives on Monday, the party falsely claimed that Adeniji had been released.

“That reckless declaration was not only deceitful but cruel. How could a party boldly declare a man safe when his lifeless body had already been found? It was a propaganda stunt gone too far,” ODD said.

According to sources, it took the party three days to retract its earlier statement and confirm Adeniji’s death, a move ODD described as a betrayal of the Ife community, the grieving family, and the general public.

The organisation questioned the credibility of the APC to protect citizens when it allegedly failed to mobilise urgent action to rescue one of its top administrators.

“Such dishonourable conduct further alienates Osun APC from the people it seeks to govern. How can a party that cannot protect its own show any concern for the average citizen?” Adeyemo queried.

The civil society group extended its condolences to the Adeniji family and the entire Ile-Ife kingdom, describing the late politician as a dedicated and loyal administrator who served his party diligently despite being underappreciated.

“He deserved more respect, more concern, and certainly more honesty in death,” Adeyemo added.

ODD called on traditional institutions, other civil society organisations, and security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and killing of Adeniji, as well as the alleged attempt by APC leaders to suppress or distort the truth.

“We cannot allow this case to be swept under the carpet,” the group concluded.

