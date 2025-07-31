Killing Of 35 Ransomed Villagers: We Should Adopt Non-Payment Of Ransom To Bandits –Shinkafi

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has for the sake of discouraging criminals to further their heinous crimes especially kidnappers, warned the affected relatives of abducted persons to stop paying ransom while negotiating to secure their release.

Shinkafi made this call in a press briefing as he reacted to the recent brutal killing of 35 villagers by bandits, warning that the huge sums of money collected by the captors were used for the purchase of more dangerous weapons than the ones they have been carrying against legitimate livings.

He said: “You are endangering yourselves by paying that money for ransom, because the bandits used it to sustain their nasty activities against you as they are financially encouraged to continue unleashing terror on even the general society making life difficult and communities ungovernable.

“Even two junior brothers to Governor Dauda Lawal were kidnapped sometime last year, and no ransom was paid before having them released, so one should not expect state government intervention in terms of paying ransom.

“The very important lesson to learn is that, one day, the bandits in this ungodly exercise must get tired of abducting people for nothing apart from just counting dead bodies at their enclaves, and let’s bear in our minds that, whether in the hands of bandits or in our homes, one day we must die,” Shinkafi said.

Shinkafi also called on politicians, religious followers and tribes in the state to stop politicising security matters which do not spare any political party or religious sect, it doesn’t care what tribe their victim comes from.

“I served as Chairman of the Investive and Reconciliation Committee during Matawalle, in the first instance, we accused his predecessor former Governor Abadulaziz Yari over negligence, later we discovered he did his best but could not bring the end of banditry.

“Former Governor Matawalle later realised that, nobody should be blamed over insecurity in the state, and to my knowledge, there had never been a time when ransom was paid by the state government to secure release of a large number of captives throughout the tenure.

“Again, the present Governor Dauda Lawal had made a mistake during his campaign in 2023 as he promised to make insecurity a history in the state immediately after swearing in as the governor of the state, now the case is the reverse as he cannot give any order to any security agency at war front against banditry,” Shinkafi has stated. He expressed that the governor should not be blamed, and if it must be so, President Bola Tinubu should be the first because he is the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Shinkafi lamented blame game amongst the politicians in Zamfara State which is clearly not same across all other states in the northwest zone citing Sokoto, Niger and Kaduna states as examples where politicians kept away political differences to work together against common goals. “The payments of ransom by the relatives of abducted persons and of course, the unwanted blame game amongst political makers is what actually sustained banditry in the state.”