Killing Me Softly Singer, Roberta Flack, Dies Aged 88

Share

The R&B singer Roberta Flack, best known for the hits ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, has died at the age of 88.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” said a statement from her representatives. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records.

She was also a proud educator.” Flack had previously announced in 2022 that she had motor neurone disease, and could no longer sing, reports the BBC.

Born in North Carolina and raised in Arlington, Virginia, the musician started out as a classical pianist, first teaching music. Her recording career started after she was discovered singing in a jazz club by musician Les McCann, who later wrote that “her voice touched, tapped, trapped, and kicked every emotion I’ve ever known”.

But she didn’t score her first hit until she was in her 30s – when her recording of Ewan MacColl’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ was used to soundtrack an explicit love scene in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 film ‘Play Misty For Me’.

Share

Please follow and like us: