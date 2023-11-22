Killing In Ekiti Farmstead As Deaf/Dumb Butchers Farmer To Death

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Ipole Farm Settlement, in Agbado Ayekire Local Council Development Area, LCDA Ekiti state. where a farmer was murdered on his farmland by a deaf and dumb man who macheted him.

The police Command in Ekiti has since commenced an investigation into the occurrence.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly stole the farm produce of the victim, and the latter challenged him. (the suspect).

The farmer, simply identified as Sikiru, (aka Badoo), was said to have been killed by the deaf and dumb man, popularly known as Sunday Alabi, and was caught in the act by fellow farmers.

A source disclosed that “the deaf and dumb man had on the fateful day, gone to the farm of Sikiru, to steal some farm produce, and that when Sikiru had the effrontery of coming out to question why he had been stealing his farm produce overtime, the deaf and dumb suspect, Alabi became violent, and attacked him with deep machete cut on his head.

“The attack, left the head of the victim, almost dropped off.

“while being attacked, the victim was drenched in the pool of his own blood, after which other nearby farmers who heard his agonizing cries for help, stormed the scene, rounded him up, and later called police attention.”

When contacted, DSP Sunday Abutu, the police spokesman in the State, confirmed the incident, and the arrest of the culprit.

According to him, investigation had also commenced”.