Killing Despicable, Says Oborevwori; Condoles Military, Victims’ Families

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has condemned in very strong terms the unprovoked killing of officers and soldiers attached to 63 Brigade at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. The governor, who described the killings as not only ‘despicable’ but not in sync with the culture and tradition of the people of the state, vowed to fish out those involved in the heinous act.

This came after the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen C G Musa, had ordered immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrators. The Director, Defence Information, Brig- Gen Tukur Gusau, said the victims were deployed on a Peacekeeping Mission to two warring communities.

He, however, regretted that the unwarranted attack ran contrary to the values and path of peace, which successive administrations in the state had championed and promoted, as enshrined in his four-prong MORE Agenda of peace and security. Also, Ijaw Youths National President, Comrade Ozobo Austin, and the Secretary-General, Mr Tare Magbei, have jointly disowned Okuama community and said the town is an Urhobo speaking community in Ughelli South and not in Bomadi Local Government Area.

“This is a fact that the military on ground is aware off. But twisting facts by some respected newspaper is not only disappointing but a connivance with certain characters to malign Ijaw nation. This is misplacement of fact.” Governor Oborevwori consoled the military and the families of officers and soldiers who died during the violence.

The governor, who officially spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, yesterday, said the government and we’ll-meaning people of the state were gravely disturbed by the violence. He said since the state is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency, such crime would not be tolerated or go unpunished.

His words: “The State Government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law. “This is alien to the culture of peace and security in Delta State. This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. ” He urged all citizens and residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding while necessary measures are being taken to protect lives and property.