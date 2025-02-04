Killers Of Ogun Couple, Son To Death By Hanging

Share

An Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta yesterday convicted and sentenced three persons to death by hanging for killing a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Justice Basirat Adebowale sentenced the trio of Adekanbi Lekan, who was driver of the deceased, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, after delivering a judgement which lasted for more than three hours.

Kehinde, a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Bukola, alongside their only surviving son, Oreoluwa, attended the 2022/2023 crossover service at the Christ Anglican Church, IporoAke, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They went home after the service, reveling in the excitement of the New Year, unknown to them that they were being trailed.

The couple who lives at Oba Karunwi Road, a street behind former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s residence, in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, at about 1:30 am were robbed, gruesomely murdered and their house set ablaze.

Share

Please follow and like us: