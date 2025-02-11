Killers Of 3 Siblings In Nnewi Lives In Vicinity, Says New Anambra CP

Share

The new Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Livingstein Orutugu, has said that killers of the three siblings at Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state lives within the neighborhood, vowing to unmask them in due time.

Urutugu who visited the scene of the incident less than two hours after he reported to office at the Command in Awka, noted that under his watch crimes and criminality would be checkmated to its lowest level, warning that the Command would not compromise with the security architecture of the state.

“We are here today on a spot assessment of the unfortunate incident of the murder of three siblings and kept in the fridge here in Nnewi.

“I am also here to console the family/relatives of the victims and to reiterate the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command over this unwholesome crime, unlike other similar incidents recorded in the state which bordered on kidnapping of individuals and sudden disappearance of persons.

“We shall unravel the circumstances surrounding such and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served.

“Undoubtedly, the Command has been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes,” he said He added that he has briefed on how Ndi Anambra and the State Government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi have risen collectively and joined voices in condemning any act that threatens the national peace and he has resolved to work together and “discuss those issues that tear us apart, not minding our differences.”

