Killaboi Declared Wanted For Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a 26-year-old Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, better known as Killaboi wanted for the mu¥d¥r of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion.

It would be recalled that on Monday, July 13, 2023, a young man who was suspected to be a Yahoo boy allegedly murdered his girlfriend of three years in cold blood at his residence in Oral Estate, Ajah.

However, the young guy took to his Instagram story to admit to stabbing his girlfriend mistakenly during a heated argument in cold blood.

He also debunked claims of being a ritualist, killer or fraudster while adding that his businesses were legit and the only problem they had in their relationship was toxicity and a different perspective on things.

After exhausting all avenues to secure his apprehension, the police have officially declared Nnanyereugo a wanted fugitive.

The statement reads, “Nnanyereugo, aged 26 and hailing from Abia State, is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a dark complexion. He is proficient in English, Igbo, and pidgin English.

“Members of the public are urged to immediately report any information about Nnanyereugo’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or contact the dedicated hotline at 0803 688 5727. Authorities are soliciting the full cooperation of citizens to assist in locating and apprehending the suspect”.