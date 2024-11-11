… Kill Several Terrorists In Kebbi, Zamfara

Share

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday confirmed that several terrorists in Kebbi and Zamfara states were killed in separate air operations.

The service also reported the destruction of strongholds belonging to notorious bandit warlords. In a statement, NAF spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa, highlighted that the hideout of terrorist kingpin Ado Aleiro was among those targeted noting that many of Aleiro’s fighters were killed during the operations.

Akinboyewa said, “The first wave of strikes was launched following confirmed intelligence regarding increased terrorist activities in the areas.

“On November 8, using advanced surveillance and precision targeting, NAF assets executed a surprise aerial assault on multiple camps, including the strategic Sangeko location in Zamfara, near the Kebbi border, and Ado Aleiro’s heavily fortified enclave around Asola Hill in Tsafe Local Government Area.

“The strikes not only obliterated a major arms depot belonging to the infamous bandit leader, Ado Aleiro, but also neutralised many of his fighters. The precision bombardment sent shockwaves through the criminal networks, severely weakening their operational capabilities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: