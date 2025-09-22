‘Kill 10, 20 Will Rise’, Bandit Leader Dares Security Forces

Kachalla Ummaru, a “notorious bandit kingpin”, has warned law enforcement agents against a kinetic approach to tackling insecurity.

Ummaru spoke last Saturday, during peace talks between bandit groups and community leaders, in Matazu LGA of Katsina. Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, shared a clip of Ummaru saying killing bandits only makes matters worse.

“If today you kill 10 bandits, tomorrow you’ll see 20… you kill 20, another 30 will rise both in our bushes and villages,” he said. “Truth be told, the government doesn’t care about anyone, all it’s after is how to generate money.

If the government cared about the people, all these things wouldn’t be happening. “If our boys mistakenly abduct anyone or if security operatives apprehend one of ours, stakeholders should be involved and see that the person taken is released.

“Let’s tell ourselves the truth — if we know these talks won’t foster any peace between us, then it would be best if things remain the way they are.

“You people (residents of Matazu LGA) are also part of the problem because you are fond of complaining to security operatives and giving them information, and even when they come to where we are, they don’t kill even a bird, but you’ll hear in the news that 10 bandits have been killed and they’ll be paid.

“If these security operatives won’t be told to leave us alone then I don’t think these peace talks have any importance.” Speaking to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Danmusa LGA, Ummaru, harped on respecting terms of agreement.

“To you the DPO of Danmusa LGA, if you want these peace talks to yield anything tangible, then every favour we seek should be considered and done for us and from your end,” he added.

The meeting was convened to foster peace and reconciliation in the state. It followed renewed efforts by stakeholders to end banditry in Katsina and neighbouring states.