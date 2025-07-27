Kiki Okwale: Nigeria Has Huge Market For Ready-To-Wear Fashion

Kiki Okwale, CEO of Hope Fashion Group, is one of the fashion entrepreneurs in Nigeria setting the pace for the next generation. Kiki built her brand on the pressing need and demand of fashion lovers, connecting the dots until it berthed a garment production factory in the heart of Lagos. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Okwale shares her biggest dream seeing a Nigeria, where everyone puts in effort in making a great nation become a producing country

We have heard so much about Hope Fashion Group. Now, we are here, how would you describe the brand?

Hope Fashion Group is a one-stop store for fashion lovers; we cater from head to toe. And recently, earlier this year, we launched our fabric printing company.

So, we’re now printing our fabrics not just for ourselves but for other fashion entrepreneurs and even Aso-Ebi; a lot of companies, a lot of people have been patronising us.

Do you print any type of fabrics?

Mostly, we cater to Ankara, Adire, Crepe, Silk, Chiffon. The only thing is we don’t do 100 per cent is Cotton. It’s polycotton. Anything that is blended with polyester, we can print on it.

How is the patronage, given that a lot of people are wishing that Nigerians should wear made in Nigeria clothes?

It’s been very interesting truthfully from when we started our business 10 years ago to even launching the fabric printing company. We’ve seen a lot of people, both Nigerians and foreigners that come into our store a lot. A lot of air hostesses they are always coming here to shop.

What is the catch that is making foreigners go for African prints?

The catch is that African prints is the new fashion. Everybody wants to wear African prints, and so a lot of them come here. And we see a lot of people come to our store to say, ‘Oh, they just came into Nigeria and from the airport, they are driving straight to this place. Everything they want to wear in Nigeria, they want to buy from us.

The patronage has been really encouraging. When we started the business, I started first from selling in my car and then in one room in my house, before we started downstairs. We started very small and then we started expanding over time and now we’re here. So, we’re grateful.

At what point did you realise that this is the business you wanted to do?

It all started from my wedding planning, truthfully. When I was planning my wedding, it was such a chaotic moment for me. I didn’t find a store where I could buy everything from head to toe. There was no social media shenanigans like we have now. So, it was very stressfull. On the day of my wedding, I was tired.

And I said to myself, if I felt this way, I’m sure that a lot of other people, who are planning, whether it’s a wedding, a funeral, or whatever it is would feel the same frustration. You want to go to a store that you can actually find fabric, find shoes, find jewelry, find the headpiece. And that’s when I decided to start the business. So, it started from my pain point and we’ve gotten a lot of feedback where people come in and say, “Oh, finally a store that I can find everything.” And so that’s how it all started.

How did you go about making choices?

Okay, what we try to do initially was all party wears. Before COVID, all our outfits used to be fully party outfits. Even if it’s ready-to-wear, they were all fully party. But during the COVID, we realised our clients were calling us and saying, “Ah, Kiki, we want to patronise you but we can’t wear all bling out party dress and stay at home or go to the market, but we still want to keep buying from you because we know you need to stay afloat. So, start making like casual wears.”

We used to make casuals but it wasn’t really that much of our signature. But during COVID, we launched our fabric/garment factory.

So, we launched our garment factory, and then we started turning out ready-to-wear casuals, even if it has embellishment, it will a little bit that you can still wear out, you can take a walk, you can go to the market wearing them, because that’s where people were going at that point.

And that’s how we now fully went into the casual ready-to-wear. So, before that, we used to do a lot of bespoke as well. We’ve styled a lot of celebrities, a lot of high network individuals but we stopped bespoke two years ago for my sanity’s sake and for my mental health state. Why? What happened?

Tailors will humble you. Clients will humble you and it just wasn’t profitable. And by the time we wanted to scale the price, people were used to our prices, which was a loss for us.

It got to a point my husband said, “it is either you shut this bespoke down or shut the entire business”, because I’ll be on vacation and customer will be calling me, complaining that this neck is bent, etc, and I just thought it wasn’t really giving me what I wanted.

Although I’m grateful for it because I’m not going to lie, it was one of the things that put us out there; when celebrities were wearing our outfits, it gave me a lot of value but I mean, it’s was not really East.

At what point did you start making clothes, sewing, and designing? You told us when you started the store for everything, accessories, and clothes, but you didn’t tell us when you started as a designer?

From the moment we launched to 2015, I had already had the plan that it was going to be a one-stop shop. But because I’d never done business like that before, I mean, I was so scared.

I didn’t have a parent or a friend who was in this field of business. So, literally, even the fabric, the first set of fabric I bought, I bought them online on Alibaba. I’d never even traveled but I decided to do it afraid.

And so, I started with the fabric, shoe, and bag, and jewelry, a little bit of that because those ones, I had to buy. It wasn’t like I was producing and then it wasn’t even up to one year when people will buy fabric and say “No, I bought your fabric so you have to be the one to make it.” because we were selling premium fabrics and they were scared of giving it to tailors that didn’t know the worth of the fabric and they may damage it. And so, we started with one tailor, two tailors. Before we knew it, we had 20 tailors.

And that’s how we started growing, started doing ready-to-wear. But it wasn’t until after Covid that we expanded.

The need for ready-to-wear was even more massive. Even right now, our 80-20 is still ready to wear. So, ready-to-wear gives us the 80 per cent of our revenue.

I see a lot of stones, blings on all your clothes, shoes, the bags, the headpiece. Everything is bling. Is that your our signature?

Yes! That’s our signature. It’s been amazing because ready-to-wear is saturated. Truthfully, a lot of people are doing ready-to-wear. The thing that has kept us afloat, that makes us unique all the time, is the value addition that we add to the fabrics.

We have some clients that there’s no new design we launch, they will not buy. Because a lot of people just like embellishment. I just didn’t start embellishment because it will set us apart. Embellishment for me started as a child.

Growing up as a child and I’ve shared this before on social media, I was the only girl and I look so much like my dad. And because my dad was a man, people say you look like a man and so, I felt like I wasn’t beautiful at that young age and so whatever my mum buys, I would always add something.

So, I’ve always loved to add more things and growing up, back then, there are so many people that shop where you buy your clothes. You find yourself wearing the same outfit with your neighbour, because they’re probably buying from the same one shop. When you have a party, and all of you are doing like it’s Aso-Ebi.

So, when I’m going for parties, even at that young age, I always wanted to add something to be different. I’ll pick something from my mum’s jewelry, her brooch, and I’ll just add this.

So, I’ve always loved the fact that when you mae additions to something, it makes something ordinary, extraordinary. And so, I’ve always added that, but I never knew that I was going to go into fashion truthfully.

But when I did, I decided, this is something I’ve always loved. And the feedback has always been amazing. People have told me, it makes them really feel more beautiful, more seen, more classy. It’s just been a great feedback for us.

Is this what you studied in school?

I studied Business Adminisitration.

You are celebrating 10 years in the fashion business. How do you feel?

Great! It’s humbling to know that from somebody who started from the back of her car, 10 years down the line, we’re here. And I think the most humbling part is also the launching of the fabric printing for me. Because the need came from this ready-to-wear.

We got tired of the same Ankara everywhere. We got tired of Adire not getting repeat patterns. You know, clients will come, because we also work with influencers. Influencer wears this now in Adire and 10 or 20 people are saying, “I want that exact.” But then, you can’t get the same exact pattern. It just became a big issue for us, and that was why I decided, you know what? If you can print it, why not?

So, everything is now like an ecosystem, where, from fabric to ready-to-wear, to jewelry, to shoes, to bags, to headpieces, we launched our ade-ori cap. We’re one of the first people that started the cap that has embellishment and beads. Now, a lot of people do it but we were actually the ones that put that out there.

So, we just keep evolving and we keep learning and our priority is serving our clients and making them, feel like royalty.

When you mentioned the printing factory, some people might assume that a brand with its own factory printing will come with luxury prices. So, how do you still ensure that your services will be accessible while still maintaining premium value?

Everyday, over 200 containers of fabric come into Nigeria. That is not made in Nigeria and they leave empty. That shows you that there is a major need and it shows that people buy. You will see Ankara silk, Ankara chiffon, they bring it from India, they bring it from China. There’s a major market there. So, why can’t we do it? Why can’t we employ? We have over 50 staff. Why can’t we employ our own people? Why can’t we print our own fabric here?

And guess what? People that have compared our fabric and our prices to those that import say that our prices are very good because when you do it over there, you think about exchange rates, shipping costs but now you’re printing here. You’re not thinking about exchange, you’re not thinking about shipping, and so, our prices are very reasonable.

Some people said you are big on giving back. I heard someone say you do things for widows and you give back to the society. Tell us a little bit about that. How did it start?

My mom became a widow at a very young age, at 41 and it was not easy. It was a big struggle. So, when I started my business, I think it was even from the first year we started giving back to widows. Our giving back to widows wasn’t about when we started making money. It was just a major thing for me to give back. My mission as a person is to die empty and that is to pour into as many people as I can from every gift, every talent that I can pour into other people. So, it’s not just widows we work with.

We do skill acquisition, even for the underserved people. We do training for young women, we do training for students. My bling class, we also have a class we do online, physical and the one that we do free of charge as well.

Money is a means, a tool for me to be able to pour into others.

What lessons have you learned in the past 10 years?

There’s a lot to learn in business and in life personally. I’ve learnt that consistency will always help you. I’ve learned that you will fall and just like I’ve faced different challenges, business, not picking up as you thought. I’ve also learned that you don’t need the people you know alone to actually grow in business. 90, maybe 98 per cent of my clients are not my friends. I didn’t know them. Most of my friends don’t even patronise me and that’s the truth and it’s okay because the people that are patronising me, probably have friends that do what I’m doing as well. Initially, I used to be angry but after a while, I just realised, not everyone around you is called to follow your purpose and all.

We have a lot of clients that started with us 10 years ago that are still our clients up until today and we do a lot of things to honour them and let them know how valuable they are to us.

But a lot of lessons is that life happens. Sometimes, you win some, sometimes, you lose some. Sometimes, again, like I told you, I stopped a part of my business. Sometimes you need to know when to stop. But sometimes you also have to be sure you’re not stopping because of fear. So, it’s about balancing life and really doing what you know is serving you.

So, there’s a whole lot of lesson but I would say to business entrepreneurs that be consistent and give value. When you give value to clients, our clients are our mouthpiece. The number of referrals we get, the number of people that come in and say, “Ah, this person told me you will serve me well.” And that person brings another person, and that person brings another, even for aso-ebi. It’s amazing. So, give value, give good customer service.

Our training here is that no matter who enters from that door, I do not care what they are wearing, I do not care what they look like, you treat them like royalty because you never know. And honestly, we’ve had cases of governor’s wives coming into this place and dressing down, just not to get noticed but the way you serve them, they still come back saying, “I like the way I was treated when you didn’t know I was. That’s why I keep coming.”

What I say all the time is like, we’re like a snake. We shed skins and as you get to different levels of your life, different things will come up. I’m on a mission, I don’t even know where God is taking me. But what what matters to me is what I do with where I am right now. I don’t know what I will do next year, I’m not going to lie but I know that every moment for me, I make it count. So, in serving, there’s a whole lot that we do.

What is the most favourite part of your business?

I think lately, it is the fabric coming out of that printing machine. I literally put a seat there and I’m just watching how something very white turns into something that is amazingly beautiful.

So, that part of making fabrics, what do you think government would have helped to do? Is there a part of that business you think that a government policy can help brush up?

The first thing I’ll even say is, government should not strangle us. Honestly, aside from what they can do for us, we are doing this. The least we expect is support. And we’re not talking about even giving us money.

The bills keep coming in every time and its not encouraging. You can have four different agencies duplicating the same certificate and giving you ridiculous bills. It’s crazy but above that, our cost of operation right now is really high because of electricity. Our electricity cost and I’m talking about electricity, aside the bills from using generator is over N2 million monthly.

It’s really crazy. Since we started and people have really been posting us, the kind of support we’ve gotten from Nigerians, I never expected it. So, I’m grateful. We’ve done things for the likes of Maltina. We’ve done things for NATOP. We’ve done for different brands that we’re not even allowed to mention because of confidentiality.

They’ve been showing up but right now, we need to expand if we want to remain in business because our overhead is not enough, it’s not so much for what we’re getting in. So, if we can expand and have more machines, our output can be more and then we can now spread the overhead on all of those things. Truthfully, I won’t lie to you, TV stations reach out to us to interview us. I haven’t said yes because I’m scared more agencies will see us again.

We’ve had government officials reach out to us and say, “Oh, maybe this commissioner would like to visit.” I’m still a little bit skeptical but we’ll see.

After 10 years now, the brand make beautiful fabrics, deals in beautiful bags, shoes. Is there any other need that you are planning to go into like in the future?

If you realize, everything I’ve done was based on a need and that’s why everything grows. So, I don’t do a new thing just because we have to do new thing. There was a major need for fabric printing and I think, honestly, fabric printing and garment factory is what I really want to expand on because a lot of people import ready-to-wear. Why? Because there are not enough garment production factories in Nigeria.

So, we have a couple of companies that we design for, but we don’t have the capacity to take up as many people that are reaching out to us. If government can really pay more attention to manufacturing and production in Nigeria, we would be able to employ more people and so, there will be more money going in circulation.

We would be able to encourage people that japa is not a future. I am a strong believer in Nigeria and I know that if we can all pour into Nigeria, it will not be as bad as it is now. And so, that’s why I keep doing what I’m doing. How can I keep pouring? What can we keep doing?

We’ve printed fabrics for a lot of companies outside Nigeria that sell ready-to-wear. They buy wholesale from us and we can stand with foreign brands and compete.

So, why are we not expanding what we have here in Nigeria? Because we wear clothes all the time. A time will come in Nigeria where almost everyone will be wearing African prints and that’s where we want to get to. So, that’s why we want to expand.

My goal for the next two years is to expand the garment production factory, so that we can get more people that we cater to.

You mentioned the “Ade ori-okin” cap and you said your brand was the first to start it. What inspired the cap?

My friends will say things like, ‘you will bling anything that has a surface.’ And so I started the blinging with shoes. My husband had a party one time and I said, “You know what? Let’s bling something.” So, I wrote his name on the cap and then I did a twinning cap. I wrote my name on the cap as well and then we put it on social media and everybody was just saying, “Oh, you know what? Make this for my husband, make this for me, make this as a couple.” Infact, we had some people that have made for themselves and their children and that’s how we started.

Normally, I’ve always made caps for him but that one wasn’t a planned thing. It just started that way and before you know it, it started blowing. And we’ve catered to a lot of aso-ebi caps especially outside Nigeria. They love it. So, that’s how we started.