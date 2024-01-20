KIITAN BUKOLA: Acting Is A Career Not My Reality

Talented Nollywood actress, Oloruntimilehin Abosede Bukola, popularly known as Kiitan Bukola is one of the popular new faces in the industry who combines being a producer and an actress. The multitalented star is one who has evolved overtime and featured in quite a number of movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Kiitan spoke about her soon- to-be released cinema project ‘Angel Eyes’, challenges, love etc.

Welcome to 2024, what exciting plans do you have for your brand?

A lot is coming from my stable; 2023 was good and I can already see that this brand-New Year will be a lot better, and in the mood of that, I am currently gearing up for the cinematic opening of my new film ‘Angel Eyes’ on February 2, 2024, as distributed by Blue Pictures Cinema.

How were you able to make the selection of actors in the movie?

Every script has a befitting character that will bring the story to life and that was the same thing that happened during character selection because I needed good hands who understand the storyline and that I was able to get from the likes of Bolanle Ninalowo, Yemi Blaq, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Tina Mba, Jude Chukwuka, Ngozi Nwosu, Lolade Okusanya among others. The movie centres on crime, betrayal and above all love.

With this new movie, what are your expectations?

Honestly, my expectations are high and at the same time, I know people will love it. The production process was hectic and challenging but the entire team was able to pull through all the odds and we can’t wait for lovers of good movies to enjoy the product.

How were you able to snap out of the trauma of demolition that happened to your building in no time?

I have been through worse in my life, always expect the unexpected. Truly prayer is the key and a good heart; when you do good, it will surely come back to you in a way you don’t expect. It wasn’t as easy as it looks but God came through for me.

Let’s talk about your career, how has it been?

To me, it’s been fun…a bit challenging but not really challenging. I’ve come to learn a lot about life and people. We learn every day. We meet different people from different backgrounds, and we have to cope with them. I learn more things every minute, it’s been a journey that I love, but at the same time, it’s scary but I love it, it’s sweet.

How did you start acting?

It’s in built from the days of church when I was still young, primary school, secondary school and later on when I grew older. I featured in a movie before I travelled to South Africa for school, and when I came back, I started acting again.

Career wise, how has social media helped you and how do you cope with the negative side?

Not everyone would like you, the very moment you realise that, you are at peace. Even if you’re trolling me, I block, restrict and move on. About 80% of my followers like me, I don’t give a f..k about the rest who don’t, they don’t count.

How do you handle what people say about you?

People would always talk, even some- one you just helped would still definitely talk. Always expect that. Don’t care about what people say, just keep moving forward. At a point, sincerely, I felt bad when they spoke about me because I felt I didn’t do bad to them but moving forward I realised I can’t please people. So just make yourself happy. No matter what you want to do in life, just do you and the world will adjust.

How did you handle your last break up?

One thing about life, always expect the unexpected. Be able to face challenges every day. Although I’m a lover girl, when I realise it’s not working, I don’t stress it, I just let it go.

How did you cope with the whole engagement drama?

I was able to pull through because I was the one who left the relationship. I didn’t serve him, he was not in the relationship the way I was so when I realised it wasn’t working for me the way I wanted, I pulled out. I couldn’t force it.

Now that the coast is clear, is Kiitan open for relationship/marriage any time soon?

Of course, yes with the right man at the right time. Every queen deserves a king and I await the real king of my heart.

What do you look out for in a relationship?

In relationships, I want to be happy, I want to have a happy home and a good father for my children. Not necessarily money.

As a lover girl, what turns you off in a relationship?

I dislike overthinking men, liars. Body odour is a negative vibe already and that is a serious red flag for me any day.

What are your major attractions in a man?

I love a playful man with a sense of humour, a man that smells good, is understanding and above all prayerful.

You seem to be a private person, is that for the gram?

Not at all, I don’t do things for show- off’s sake; acting is a career to me not my reality. I am a private person and I enjoy that a lot, sincerely it’s the best because you just keep them guessing all time.

For the purpose looking good, will you go under the knife?

It’s a yes/no answer for me. At the moment my body is purely organic, never done any surgery in my life, I don’t have plans to but if after birth it’s necessary I might but it’s not in my head right now. I am not against any woman who has gone under knife, they feel comfortable and they love their new body.