Kienka, Ejehi Emerge Champions At NNPC/SNEPCo Tennis Tournament

The curtain has drawn on the 2025 edition of the NNPC/SNEPCo Tennis Tournament, hosted at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938, with Kalada Kienka and Effiong Ejehi stealing the spotlight in a week filled with high-octane tennis action, sportsmanship, and memorable victories.

In the headline Men’s Singles A final played at the Centre Court, defending champion Kalada Kienka retained his crown after a fiercely contested duel against Akeem Mustafa.

Kienka took the opening set 6-3, but Mustafa staged a strong comeback to win the second set 6-4. The final set turned into a dramatic decider, with Kienka holding his nerve to edge out his opponent 11-9 in a thrilling tie-break finish.

Remarkably, Kalada’s father, Godwin Kienka, mirrored his son’s success by clinching the Veteran category title, making it a double celebration for the Kienka family.

In the Ladies’ Singles final on Court 5, Effiong Ejehi delivered an inspiring comeback victory against Jane Ojo.

After dropping the first set 3-6, Ejehi bounced back emphatically, winning the second set 6-0 before sealing the match with a dominant 10-4 performance in the deciding super tie-break.

The tournament also featured a walkover in the Men’s Singles B final, with Dominic Icha being declared winner after his opponent, Oluwole Fajobi, failed to show up for the match.

In the Super Veterans category, Innocent Ihebuzor was crowned champion following a walkover victory against Esan Ogunleye.

The team event finals provided further excitement, as Captain Ehis Uwague led Team Bonga Field OML 118 to a hard-fought 7-5 triumph over Team Bonga South West Oparo, showcasing depth and talent across the competition.

The NNPC/SNEPCo Tennis Tournament, known for its competitive intensity and camaraderie, once again lived up to its billing, attracting players and enthusiasts from across the tennis community.

Organizers and participants hailed the event as a resounding success, underscoring its growing stature in Nigeria’s tennis calendar.

