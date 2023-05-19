Kiekie: Why I Keep My Marriage Away From Social Media

Skit-maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, otherwise known as Kiekie, has explained why she doesn’t share photos of her husband on her Instagram page. In a chat, the media entrepreneur said she doesn’t see the need to show off her husband online because he isn’t part of her business. The content creator added that even if she posts him on Instagram, he won’t see it because he isn’t on the platform.

“I don’t share my husband on Instagram not because I’m hiding him but because my Instagram is a business Instagram. My husband is not part of my business. He doesn’t collect a salary. What concerns him? “But I’m pregnant and I wanted to share it, it’s not me that impregnated myself. It was a collaboration and he’s alive; and we’re not fighting so why not.

So when we had the baby and were going to do Thanksgiving, it was a family. “But before you see him again, it will be a while. Only maybe if we born another child sha. Cause my birthday is my birthday. I don’t see the need to post him on his birthday because he’s not even on Instagram. “So the person I want to wish isn’t there. So should I now be wishing him for you? Why? “He’s in my bed. Sleeps there.

Sweetie happy birthday to you. Why do I have to go and tell millions of human beings that he’s doing a birthday? “It’s not a function of hiding, I j u s t don’t feel the need.” Kiekie, got married to Shonaola Ilori in February 2020 In September 2022, she shared pictures of her husband on Instagram while announcing her pregnancy.