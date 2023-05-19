New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Kiekie: Why I…

Kiekie: Why I Keep My Marriage Away From Social Media

Skit-maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, otherwise known as Kiekie, has explained why she doesn’t share photos of her husband on her Instagram page. In a chat, the media entrepreneur said she doesn’t see the need to show off her husband online because he isn’t part of her business. The content creator added that even if she posts him on Instagram, he won’t see it because he isn’t on the platform.

“I don’t share my husband on Instagram not because I’m hiding him but because my Instagram is a business Instagram. My husband is not part of my business. He doesn’t collect a salary. What concerns him? “But I’m pregnant and I wanted to share it, it’s not me that impregnated myself. It was a collaboration and he’s alive; and we’re not fighting so why not.

So when we had the baby and were going to do Thanksgiving, it was a family. “But before you see him again, it will be a while. Only maybe if we born another child sha. Cause my birthday is my birthday. I don’t see the need to post him on his birthday because he’s not even on Instagram. “So the person I want to wish isn’t there. So should I now be wishing him for you? Why? “He’s in my bed. Sleeps there.

Sweetie happy birthday to you. Why do I have to go and tell millions of human beings that he’s doing a birthday? “It’s not a function of hiding, I j u s t don’t feel the need.” Kiekie, got married to Shonaola Ilori in February 2020 In September 2022, she shared pictures of her husband on Instagram while announcing her pregnancy.

Post Views: 5

Read Previous

‘$800m World Bank Loan Facility Trap For Nigeria’
Read Next

Pre-inauguration: Fuji Star, Pasuma Alabi, Set To Storm Lagos Island

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023