Kiekie Unscripted Experience debuts

Share

After months of anticipation, the talent game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience has finally premiered on YouTube. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates can now breathe a sigh of relief as the show has finally kick off. From music and comedy to dance and unpredictable antics, viewers can expect a wild ride of talent, interesting games, surprises, and internet-breaking moments!

Born from the need to spotlight Nigerian creatives, media personality and brand influencer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, created the Kiekie Unscripted Experience. This initiative blends entertainment with competition, allowing contestants to display their unique skills across various fields while enjoying exciting games.

“The Kiekie Unscripted Experience aims to give a platform to many extremely talented people. The platform allows people to freely express themselves, and that’s where the word ‘unscripted’ comes from,” says Kiekie. “I believe people are brimming with extraordinary talents or even an inspiring tale waiting to be heard, and the show is an opportunity to illuminate the world with these stories and talents”

At the helm of the show is Kiekie, set to bring a unique, unscripted flair to the stage. But that’s not all, the show will also feature thrilling celebrity-led games, with appearances from fan-favourites like Broda Shaggi, Veekee James, Bisola, Hilda Baci, Mama Deola, Nas Boi, Akah Nnani amongst others.

Share

Please follow and like us: