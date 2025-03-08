KieKie Unscripted Experience: Broda Shaggi, Bae U take on challenge

Share

Exciting, challenging and fun, are some of the words that describe the first episode of the highly anticipated Kiekie Unscripted Experience. Popular content creators, Broda Shaggi, Oluwadolarz and Bae U Barbie went head-to-head in their challenges on this episode. From the first second to the last, it was a rollercoaster of laughter, surprises, and pure mayhem. If this is just the beginning, we’re in for one wild ride!

Kiekie wasted no time bringing her signature energy, setting the tone for a night of unfiltered fun. And then—boom! Chaos erupted. One of the biggest showdowns of the night was the face-off between Broda Shaggi and Oluwadolarz. The moment they stepped into the ring, the tension was real, and the gbasgbos was even more real.

Oluwadolarz came in hot, but Shaggi was on a different level, 100% energy, 100% smoke! One moment, Oluwadolarz was breezing through challenges with full confidence; the next, he was falling like Nigeria’s national grid! The audience was in high spirit as the competition heated up, and when the dust settled, Team Shaggi fans had every reason to celebrate.

The episode wasn’t just about feuds and gbasgbos, though. Contestants hit the stage with impressive performances, from singing and rapping to a high-stakes cooking battle where only those with the highest audience votes made it through.

To top it all off, Bae U Barbie took part in a hilarious balloon-bursting game with an audience member. Luckily for him, he won because losing would have turned him into the next target on his podcast.

With just one episode, Kiekie Unscripted Experience has already raised the bar sky-high.

