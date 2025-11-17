Nigerian content creator and Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has recounted an awkward encounter with a fan during a recent event.

Speaking in an interview with VJ Adams on Off The Top show, Kiekie said the experience left her both shocked and amused.

“It was recently. I went to a speaking event and was leaving the auditorium like any normal person when a lady said, ‘Hi Kiekie, let’s take pictures.’ We took pictures. Next thing, she pecked me on my breast,” she said.

Known for her witty personality, Kiekie also spoke about her love for jewellery and why she often wears them even to bed.

“Why do some people wear jewellery to sleep? I can dream and find myself at a party in my dream, and I don’t want to be caught unprepared,” she joked.

“It would pain me to dream and meet Otedola at an occasion and not be fully dressed.”

Reflecting on how her passion for accessories started, Kiekie credited her mother for influencing her early fashion choices.

“My mum bought me my first piece of jewellery when I was 15 or 16, and all my life I had watched her put on wristwatches, bangles, and multiple rings.

I thought it was cool. So when I started making a little money for myself, I started buying them too,” she said.