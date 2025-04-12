Kiekie: Skit-Making Is Taking Over the Internet Space

Share

Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori ‘KieKie’, is one creative powerhouse in the industry. KieKie has carved a niche for her brand as a skit maker, influencer, show host, actress among others. In this Interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her transition as a creative person, why skit-making is taking over the internet space among others. Excerpts:

To start with, in the Nigerian creative space, do you think talent equates to spotlight?

Talent doesn’t equate to spotlight. Spotlight, I think, is something that can be given to you by God, if I’m being honest with you. There are a lot of people that are extremely talented, and you find people saying, ‘Oh, this person is underrated’. And sometimes people say, ‘What’s the hype about this person?’ These is God factor. It is one thing to have talent, it’s another thing to be hardworking. It is yet another thing to have graced enough to have the spotlight. So, talent does not equate spotlight.

Being a youth, how impactful have you been to young creatives around you?

The entire essence of Kiekie Unscripted Experience is to impact the youth around me, to impact the creative industry, to make it bigger, to make it larger, to create a very big stage for young talents to be seen, to be heard and for their talent to be exhibited. So that they have opportunities to connect with the right people that will help them take their talent and their craft to the next level. With Kiekie Unscripted Experience, we’ve been able to do this for almost 200 people at a go. And I think that is amazing.

There are many vices in the world as they say, how have you been able to keep your head up and high?

I think it is the grace of God. It’s very important to have the fear of God. I am opportune because I’m from a Christian home, and I was raised in the ways of the Lord. My parents have provided such a good example, and I think that makes it easier for me. So, I can easily ask myself, ‘what would my mum do in this situation?’ ‘what would my dad do in this situation?’ So, it just makes it very easy and that’s why I say it’s a privilege to have come from the family that I’m from because, at times, everything is not about money. It’s about having the right mindset that would help you progress in life.

You launched a reality show, ‘Kiekie Unscripted,’ some years back and relaunched it in 2024; how long did it take you to come up with the concept?

The first Kiekie Unscripted happened because I needed to talk about what happened at my wedding. I started, and I realised that these are relatable issues and people wanted to hear about them. Most importantly, people liked the way I spoke. I’m like, ‘Yay.’ Then, the audience told me to talk about other things. I started talking about experiences in university, experiences in high school, experiences with friends, and with work.

Later I realised I was not the only one that had experiences. How about I bring my friends on the show and then I started having celebrities – Real Warri Pikin, Akah Nnani, Yhemo Lee, Ariyike, to mention a few.

One thing that helped the content grow is the fact that it wasn’t the regular have celebrities and talk kind of show. It wasn’t an interview of ‘so what are I doing next?’ Celebrities were on the show to talk about unscripted things that happened in their lives. Eg: embarrassing moments, exciting moments, lovable moments, crazy moments, fun moments. And that, as a whole, made the show very fun.

Now, on Kiekie Unscripted Experience, I looked at my journey to success; wasn’t scripted. Because the way I wanted it to be is not the way it eventually came out to be. So, I thought, how about we create a Kiekie Unscripted Experience where we have talents come on. Because at the end of the day, I don’t think there’s one talent that would come out and tell you, ‘I knew that in 2020 I would do this.’ Sometimes, you would know, but most times, you wouldn’t. Most people don’t know what their breakout film or breakout song will be. So, I created the show to also create what can, what will, by the grace of God, be the unscripted start of a beautiful career for a lot of young talent, I love play and we have to make the show more exciting. I decided to create and infuse game segments in the show as well so that we can see our celebrities play in a way that we have never seen them play before. I mean, these are actors, content creators, artistes, dancers, and we know them for these things I mentioned, but this time around, let’s see them in their playful element, a.k.a unscripted.

What is the passion point behind this show?

The passion point is to empower young talents. To create a platform for them to be seen and heard.

Since the launch of the Kiekie Unscripted Experience, what has the reception been like?

It’s been exciting. I’ve got lengthy messages from opinion leaders in different industries, and that’s just to say, you’re doing something amazingly well. I was at the Forbes Africa Leading Women’s Summit in South Africa in the first week of March, and I had a couple of people walk up to me there to say, ‘Oh my goodness, I saw the premiere of your show.’ ‘Oh, I saw your show. It’s amazing.’

I did not think the reception was going to be that cool, especially with the way people saw the show. But I’m grateful to God that we are here today.

Skit-making is gradually taking over the entertainment space; what is your take on this?

I wouldn’t say that skit-making is taking over the entertainment space. I would say that skit-making is taking over the internet space. So, entertainment is beyond the internet. We have TV, we have the film platforms in which some are also serviced by internet. Content creation, specifically skit content, is a form of relaxation for a lot of people. As we do for film and music, people have a long day, and they are going to look for what Kiekie has dropped today to laugh.

Beyond it all, who is the real KieKie?

I am that girl who is happy, who is excited, who just wants to be herself every time. I don’t want to be uncomfortable. I don’t want people to have unnecessary expectations of me. So, I don’t tell you lies. I don’t give you false impressions. I am that girl who is driven and focused, and I’m like a snail. Once I attach my mouth to a tree, I will climb it no matter how big, how rough, how far the top of the tree is. I will get there. I will be there. I’m a go-getter. I’m a very authentic girl. I’m very playful, very joyous, and most importantly, I root for Christ.

