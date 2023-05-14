New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Kiekie Reveals Why…

Kiekie Reveals Why She Quit Her Job For Skit Making

Award-winning brand influencer and skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has revealed why she quit her job as a TV presenter because of her boss’ unruly reply to her request for a salary increase.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the thespian revealed that she resigned after her boss told her to use her beauty to get more money instead of requesting for salary increment

She said“I once had a boss that I complained to that “this salary you used to pay me is not sufficient. Can you pay me more?”

“And this man told me, ‘Why are you stressing yourself? You are fine na, you are on TV, big, big men will see you, and they will give you money. That was how I sacked myself from that day.”

“That was how I quit my job, because my boss, did not value my hard work,”-she said

Tags:

Read Previous

Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri,Tonto Dikeh, Others Celebrate Hilda Baci On Her Guinness Records Challenge
Read Next

Alaafin Ruling Houses Claim Oyo Chieftaincy Amendment Law Is Totalitarian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023