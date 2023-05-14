Kiekie Reveals Why She Quit Her Job For Skit Making

Award-winning brand influencer and skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has revealed why she quit her job as a TV presenter because of her boss’ unruly reply to her request for a salary increase.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the thespian revealed that she resigned after her boss told her to use her beauty to get more money instead of requesting for salary increment

She said“I once had a boss that I complained to that “this salary you used to pay me is not sufficient. Can you pay me more?”

“And this man told me, ‘Why are you stressing yourself? You are fine na, you are on TV, big, big men will see you, and they will give you money. That was how I sacked myself from that day.”

“That was how I quit my job, because my boss, did not value my hard work,”-she said