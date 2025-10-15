Kiekie, Prince Nelson To Host ‘Hello Mr Right Season 3’

When it comes to reality TV, the hosts are more than just guides — they set the tone, drive the conversation, and create the spark that keeps viewers coming back for more.

For Hello Mr. Right Season 3, StarTimes Nigeria struck gold with the pairing of KieKie and Prince Nelson, two personalities whose chemistry brings a perfect blend of humour, charm, and warmth to Nigeria’s most exciting dating show. KieKie is widely celebrated for her comedic flair and unmatched ability to light up any stage.

With her sharp wit and infectious laugh, she ensures that there are no dull moments. Beyond the humour, she is also a fashion icon — her colourful, trend-setting outfits as much a talking point as the show itself.

On Hello Mr. Right Season 3, she combines these strengths to keep the atmosphere lively, the contestants at ease, and the audience thoroughly entertained. Whether she’s playfully teasing a contestant or delivering a punch-line that leaves everyone in stitches, KieKie definitely knows how to strut her stuff.

Her co-host is none other than Prince Nelson, whose calm confidence and relatable personality make him the perfect counterbalance. A natural storyteller with an easy-going charm, Prince connects with contestants and viewers alike.

His presence exudes reassurance, and his knack for asking the right questions often helps contestants open up and reveal more of themselves. Where KieKie brings humour, Prince adds a touch of sincerity, grounding the show with warmth and authenticity.

Together, their chemistry is undeniable. The duo’s on-screen partnership is built on a balance of playful banter and genuine empathy. Behind the scenes, their rapport with contestants shines through — KieKie’s humour eases nervousness, while Prince’s calm words provide encouragement.

It’s this teamwork that creates a welcoming space where participants can truly express themselves in the search for love on ‘Hello Mr Right Season 3’. For Nigerian audiences, KieKie and Prince Nelson embody the heart of Hello Mr Right. Viewers love them not only for their professionalism but for the way they mirror the dynamics of real Nigerian relationships — a mix of humour, support, and plenty of good-natured drama.

As hosts, they are not just presenting a show; they are shaping a cultural moment, bringing laughter, relatability, and hope to Saturday night television.