Kiekie: Originality, Consistency, Vital To Successful Content Creation Career

Share

There are many reasons fans love Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie. Added to her multi-talented personality, she is naturally hilarious with an easy going nature. Kiekie has redefined entertainment with her electrifying presence as a renown brand influencer, events and TV host, content creator, actress and media personality. She is always captivating audiences worldwide exceptional talent, unique style, and hosting abilities. But there is one thing the beautiful lady admitted she cannot do commercially in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE

How did your journey to becoming a content creator begin?

I’m one of those people that has always known that I’m going to be in media. I read Mass Communication for my BSc.

So, it’s something that I set out to become from the beginning. Those days, when we’re young and they ask you, “What do you want to be?” Everybody’s going to be like, “I want to be a doctor. I want to be a lawyer.” But for me, I wanted to be a TV presenter. I’ve always said that since I was a child. So, yes, I pursued that dream. Immediately I finished my Masters, I started hosting red carpets. I started hosting events and subsequently, I landed a gold mine, where I was hosting a couple of shows on Silverbird TV. Then, I went on to Spice TV and finally in 2018, I quit all these jobs because it wasn’t necessarily giving me what I wanted.

But before I quit in 2018, I had been creating content on YouTube since 2014. It was called celebrities and style at the time. I had featured Jimmy Jatt. But I was struggling with getting more celebrities at the time because I wasn’t known yet at the time. So, most people were not paying attention to me. They gave me eye like, ‘who is this one that is bordering someone’.

At some point, I then moved on to another content called ‘Style Yourself’ which was more like a Do-it-yourself (DIY) kind of fashion content. It was after that, that I did the fashion shock show, which was my first breakout content. From Fashion Shock Show, I started doing more one-on-one videos. That was how the funny videos content started. I started talking about interesting things. And this is a spin-off of kept unscripted, where I just gist my followers about different things. My life in secondary school, or what happened at my wedding, blah, blah. And that was how, I became full-time content creator. So, my career grew more in the internet space as a content creator and brand influencer but a lot of people in the industry actually know that I started from television. Then, I was also growing as an event host. So, I didn’t get it by accident. It was actually what I opted to do.

One of the things that many people like about you is your hilarious personality. Both on screen and in person, you have people rolling on the floor with laughter. Is that part of you natural? Or should we say, who did you get that hilarious part of you from?

My dad is very hilarious. Everybody had always said that I was the funniest person in my primary school. I was the funniest person in class in secondary school. In university, I was hilarious. So, some of my people already know that this is what this person is going to be. Being funny is natural to me. And yes, I took it from my dad because my dad is super-duper hilarious.

At what point would you say that things changed for you as a creator? What’s the defining moment?

I would say my defining moment as a content creator would be when I started the fashion shock show in September 2018. That was the defining moment for me because before that time, I tried four different content formats that didn’t work. So, when I did the fashion show, which is the first time there was going to be a fluid infusion of fashion commentary and comedy; I posted the first edition ever on my Instagram and I turned off my phone, because I was scared. I didn’t know the kind of comment that was going to come back to me. I didn’t know how people were going to view it because that was me stepping out of my comfort zone on every level. I put my phone back on I think the next morning. I posted it 5:00 p.m. the previous day and I put my phone back on the next morning. I’m like, “Okay, it’s a new day. We only die once. Let’s go there.” And when I got there for the first time, my video had over a thousand comments. And about 300,000 views. I was like, what? This is crazy.” And it was from that shock show that everybody knew that this girl is hilarious. That was how different content creators started reaching out to me, from Macaroni to Dollars to Shaggy. Their words were “No, I have to collaborate with this girl. She is funny. And one day, Victor said to me, ‘Kiekie, you really need to start creating your own skits. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t create your own content.’

At first, I was saying ‘I’m not a skit maker. I’m just hilarious. I’m a fashion person. I’m a host. I’m that.’ But I knew that I had it in me. And all I needed was just that one person to give me the right push. And the rest, like they say, is history.

What would you say has changed since you started content creation?

The algorithm has a way of teaching us what to do and how to do it. There was a time on Instagram that you cannot post a video that is up to one minute long but now, that has changed.

By algorithm, I mean the rules and regulations of different social media platform. When you work in an organization, there will be code of conduct. The same thing applies for social media- TikTok, YouTube, all these platforms. They have their own code of conduct. So, as they are always improving their policies, your direction of content will also change. There was a time that on Instagram you can’t do more than 15 seconds video. Now, you can post as high as 10 minutes. Subsequently, it then even changed from just the fact that you can post 10 minutes. It is better to keep your videos less than 3 minutes. These are the things that are changing. So, as the platforms are evolving, as a creator, it’s very important that you also evolve with the platform, so that you’re not left behind.

You are one of the respected celebrity fashion enthusiasts in Nigeria. What informs the kind of fashion you do?

I always say that every girl has the ability to be any kind of girl that they want. So, every time I get to step out, it is an opportunity to tap into one of the different variations of girls that I can be. And that starts with my mood. So, if I’m going to the premiere of Alakada and the dress code says pastel heaven, I say to myself, ‘okay, Kiekie, how do you want to feel on that day?’ I want to be very girly in soft colours. Hence, why I went with a bang with side train, short ponytail, blue and yellow outfits with stones because I wanted to glitter as well. So for me it’s about how I want to feel. So, for me it’s never about wanting to be the best dressed. It’s never about outdoing my previous look. It is always about the moment. How am I feeling in this moment because for me, moments are a one chance thing. Once you lose today, you can never get another it again. So, I allow myself to enjoy the moment through my style.

When you started the Fashion Shock Show, what did you actually want to achieve with it? Were you trying to advise people on style or were you trying to get people’s attention to what is trending?

So, when I did the concept of Fashion Shock Show, it was supposed to be a style

guide and it was more like a style dictionary, which was meant to provide answers to ‘what is the meaning of wearing colours? What is the meaning of infusing colours? What is the meaning of dressing appropriately? So, the fashion shock show was the style guide. On the show, I would talk about how to properly accessorise, how to dress according to your body type, how to dress according to the theme of your event; how to be at the right event in the right outfit. That was what the fashion show was about. And of course, we now have to reference what is a ‘Not so great look’ and what is a great look. And also, when people go to events, these are the perfect opportunities to reference what is a great look and what is not a great look. However, because I know that it’s a critic show, it had to be done in a very soft tone, so that people don’t get offended. That was why I thought to introduce comedy into it. And that just literally took the show from 0 to 100. So, pretty much that was what the shock show was about.

What is your creative process like on a normal day?

There are two apps on my phone that are most useful to me. The first one is my note app. The second is my camera. Those two things, they’re very important to me. I catch a process, I catch an idea, I voice or I catch an idea, I immediately text it. It’s crazy. Sometimes, I get up in the middle of the night to pee and I catch an idea. I have to type it immediately because if I don’t, I’m going to forget it and it’s gone for life, literally. So, the moment I conceptualise and I have my idea, the next thing is I don’t

like to compromise or procrastinate. I want the idea to come out exactly the way I want it to be. So, when I had the idea to do how different pastors sing, I literally got a keyboardist, wore a big suit, got a Barrett and dress the part. So, it’s not just about demonstrating for me. Content has to be very relatable. There’s a very high level of connectivity when a content is relatable. So, simply, I had the relatable connection points of the content. So, that’s how I think. Now I have different videographers for different kind of content because they have different strengths. I have a different videographer that records my spontaneous content. I have another videographer that records my skits. I have another videographer that records my event and what not. So, everything has to be done accordingly because I personally cannot afford to lose the relatable essence of my content because that I would tell you is the centre of everything that I do.

What’s your future aspirations for your content creation career?

To a very good extent, I will tell you that I believe I’ve conquered the Nigerian space and the African space to a very good extent. So, now is the time that we begin to export the brand abroad content wise. So, now I’m focusing on creating content that can be understood by all cultures and languages. The way music works when late Mohbad said music does not need permission to enter your spirit. That is my direction for content right now. You don’t need to understand my language to enjoy my content. That’s the vision, the drive, the goal at the moment. Hence, why I created Kiekie unscripted experience. So, it’s the first season of the show. We’re going to be coming up with subsequent seasons as well. And I’ve seen comments, love from Ghana. And it makes me so happy.

You are also an actress. We know being in front of the camera is not new to you. At what point did you say, “Okay, I can try acting?

Being in front of camera doesn’t necessarily mean you can act. However, for me, acting is something that I’ve always done on a small scale, from secondary to University days but a lot of film directors started seeing the potential in me when I started doing a lot of skits. They’re like, “my god, this girl is talented. The way she carries different roles and skits is just really amazing.”

And then, they started calling me up. Initially, I had reservations for the industry because I was like, I don’t want it to look like I’m taking on too much but then, I started I started enjoying it so much. I was getting good scripts. I was getting good roles and I was like, ‘okay, if I have the strength to do this thing and I have the talent too and the opportunities are coming my way, then I have no reason to shut it down because I actually do genuinely enjoy acting.’

I started acting seriously I’ll say in 2019 and by last year, I was the third highest grossing actress in a supporting lead role in Nigeria. With over four or five movies in the cinemas last year and this year, I have another three movies coming to cinemas and two or three going to different platforms as well.

In the entertainment industry in Nigeria, Falz Falana is rated as one of the multi-talented artistes. He is into music, is an actor and he’s into comedy. As another multi-talented personality, are we going to see you make music too?

Don’t worry. I’m not making music.

Why? Is singing too difficult for our talented guru?

I can sing. I was the praise lead in my church for about four years. So, yes, I’m an average instrumentalist. I play the drums. I play the Guitar. So, singing is not a problem. But singing for me, I enjoy singing when I’m doing it in church or when I’m doing it for God. It’s not something I want to commercialise. My singing talents are dedicated to my God alone. When I’m in the environment to lead people into the presence of God through praise and worship, I will sing but it’s not something that I want to do commercially. I’m very certain of that.

What would be your advice to young upcoming content creators and Gen Zs?

So, my advice is be genuine to yourself. Authenticity is very important when it comes to content creation. If you are copying, if you’re not genuine, if you’re not, staying true to your craft, there’s going to be problem. So, even if you want to be a content creator, it’s fine. But at some point, it will be which content that is trending. Then everybody’s doing that content. The next moment, content B begins to trend. Everybody begins to do content B. Then content C starts to trend. You abandon content C, you start to do content D. Then when exactly do you break through as a content creator? I’ve seen different content creators do that. And that’s not the right thing to do. You just have to be consistent. Consistency works. Stay consistent. Give it your all. Be disciplined. And, stay focused. And genuinely, it’s going to click one day. That’s my advice.

How do you intend to continue engaging your target audience? How do you plan to keep engaging them?

We’re constantly evolving. There’s something I always say. We work in the internet space and the internet does not sleep.

So, for those of us that work in the internet space, we cannot afford to sleep. And as a result, it is very important that I stay connected to my fans. And by doing that, you see that with my skits, I have Kiekie the Taylor; I have the pharmacist; I have the Angry Girl, who is always going on dates. Just recently, I launched Madame Kiki. That’s the one that went to buy lace in one woman’s shop like that. We shot subsequent concept for it. So, we are constantly evolving. I’ve introduced Kiekie Unscripted experience.

And then for films, I have done a lot of comedies and last year, I shot two big epics and these two big epics there are two Netflix originals.

It is different that every month you are getting a new version of Kiekie. I have the Kiki that is office assistant as well. So, the way I do it is, if I’m doing Taylor this month, next month I’ll stop Taylor and I’ll go and do pharmacist. We do three or four episodes, I’ll stop it. I’ll go on the date series. Two or four, I’ll stop it.

So, you can’t get tired. I have six different characters that I could do now you’re watching on Instagram. You’re not watching me on YouTube. You can watch me on Netflix. You watch me on cinemas. As a creative, that’s my plan. The grace to constantly evolve and the grace to constantly do all of these things and do it right has been by the grace of God.

Share