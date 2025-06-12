Kiekie Mourns Close Friend, Adepero Agbaje

She said; “SO THIS IS LIFE?! MY ADEPERO IS GONE!!

“Ahhh!!! This is too hard for me! Adepero mi eleyi o te mi lorun o, but I hand everything to our maker! Ahh! My rock of ages, you’re the most High!. Truly, God knows best!!! I’m just unravelling that in this very moment!!! Because to me, this doesn’t make any sense! You’ve been taken away from me! From us! Adepero mi.

“ADEPERO this is tooo much for me, wayyyy tooo much. Seeing your RIP Images on friends’ and family’s pages for 4 days now, and I’ve been pinching myself! Ahhh! Adepero, June 6 2025, is the worst day of my entire life. All I wanted to do before going to bed at 11:46pm was to hear your sweet voice, and I met your husband’s weakened voice as he told me, “Kiekie, your sister passed on this afternoon”.

“Ahhh! Modaran!!!. I felt my heart tearing out of my chest. Mo rogo.

Adepero mi, I still don’t know how to handle this pain, hurt, and loss. Nothing prepared me for this magnitude of loss! Adepero, I can never find your kind of love again, that I know. You’re so unique in many ways that words can never describe. I lived in the centre of your heart, and so do you for me. Now, who will call me “my lover or sister girl” as you do?!

“When you made me the godmother to your first child, I never knew a day would come when I would have to become his mother.

Your laughter, jokes, and the warmth of your long hugs ring in my head, and I’ll always bury myself in your arms.

”I fell in love with you the very first day Wale introduced us, and this rude departure has formed a very big hole in my heart that I can only hope to fill. I thought I knew how much I loved you, but this very moment is showing me how deeply I love you.

“Ahhh!!! This is a crázy dream!!

Adepero, how am I writing a tribute to you! Hmmm… Ile aye, ile asan!

All I have left now are the beautiful memories we shared together! I’ll hold on to them dearly till we meet again!

Thank you for a beautiful friendship. I know you’re with God, the heavens are rejoicing, and Jesus has welcomed you because He alone loves you the most!

Till we meet again, My Sister Girl!!!”.

