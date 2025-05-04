Kiekie, Denrele Edun Show Support at Dune Fashion Store Unveiling

Share

It was a celebrity hangout with Denrele Edun, Kiekie as fashion and lifestyle retailer, SmartMark formerly unveiled Dune London brand in Lekki, Lagos.

At the official opening of Dune London in Purple mall, Lagos, John Onyeguzoro, the CEO of Smart Market Limited, the local franchises to Dune London, the launch of the renowned British premium brand marks a significant milestone in SMARTMARK’s expansion strategy, solidifying its presence in the region.

“What we are doing is to formally launch the fourth door for Dune London in Nigeria. Other doors are in Abuja, Port Harcourt and we have one already at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos. Now, we are live in Lekki, Lagos,” he said.

On why many foreign fashion brands keep identifying with Nigeria, Onyeguzoro emphasized the fact that as far as fashion is concerned, is global driven; “we call it a global village. What resonates in the United Kingdom in terms of fashion, most times resonates with Nigerians. Nigerians aspire to have those fashion, style items.”

He stated that Nigeria is recognized for the fast growth of its fashion industry and most brands want to key in to the huge fashion market.

The ever enthusiastic fashion influencer and Television personality, Denrele Edun, popular content creator kiekie were part of the celebration for their keen interest in fashion. Their presence added a lot of fun and cheer to the memorable event.

Dune London is a British shoe manufacturer and retailer. Its product line includes shoes for women, men and children as well as fashion accessories. Dune was founded by Daniel Rubin in1992. His grandfather was a shoe maker who migrated to the UK from Rusia in 1895.

Heritage spans over 130 years, with 33 years representing solid brand essence.

