Kiekie, Broda Shaggi, Others Lead Nmc 100 List

The New Media Conference (NMC), Africa’s leading platform for new media professionals, unveiled it’s 100 List at the 10th edition of the conference, which held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The NMC 100 list, a curated roll of 100 individuals and organisations who have shaped Nigeria’s digital media space over the past 10 to 15 years, recognises and celebrates a decade of groundbreaking work and influence across various sectors, including digital journalism, content creation, tech innovation, and community building.

Among the notable names on the list are: Uche Pedro (Founder, Bella Naija), Nkem Onwudiwe (Founder, Her Network), Oluwatosin Olaseinde (Founder, Money Africa), Enioluwa Adeoluwa, comedian Mr. Macaroni, Fisayo Soyombo, Broda Shaggi, Nons Miraj, Tomike Adeoye, Funke Akindele, Mark Angel Comedy, Toke Makinwa among others.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, Convener of the New Media Conference and founder of OloriSuperGal, said, “The NMC 100 Disruptors represent the bold visionaries, who are not just observing the evolution of Nigeria’s media landscape, but are actively shaping it.

“These gamechangers have proven that disruption isn’t about breaking things; it’s about building better futures. We are honoured to celebrate their courage, innovation, and unwav- ering commitment to excellence.”

The NMC 100 list is a testament to the transformative power of new media in Nigeria and a nod to the theme of the conference this year – “A Decade of Disrupting New Media: Shaping Af- rica’s Future.”

The theme underscores the conference’s commitment to highlighting the pioneers, who have not only created new paths, but have also amplified unheard voices and built the future of media on the continent.