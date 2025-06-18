Kids Brave Rain To Shine At Phil-Ebosie Swimming Meet

Share

Despite the heavy downpour in most parts of Lagos at the weekend, young swimmers were in action at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to keenly compete for honours at the late Captain Phil-Ebosie Memorial Swimming Competition.

About 191 kids from nine primary/secondary schools and three clubs in Lagos took part in the competition which eventually was like a carnival of sort at the elite recreational club.

The Chairman of the swimming section, Ikoyi Club, Mr. Akinbulejo Onabolu, described the event as a historic one.

“Today is historic because it’s the first time we’ve held this event and inspite of the showers, the turnout was incredible.

“That tells you that what we all are doing in the swimming community means something to these kids, to their families, to the sponsors, and to us at Ikoyi Club.

“Swimming was taboo in my mother’s home. She tried to swim in school, and my grandfather pulled her out,” he shared. “I didn’t learn until adulthood, after a vacation where I had to sit and watch everyone dive in.

“Swimming is a life skill. It builds discipline, it fosters friendship. It’s safer than you think. People can join the kids to have fun and break their fears.”

A daughter of the late Captain, Lindsey Phil-Ebosie Afolabi, was among the dignitaries and fans that were in attendance together with top officials of the club at the event.

At the end of the proceedings, IC Marlins emerged tops with 22 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze medals to garner 461 points while Meadow Hall School came second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals with a total of 243 points just as Boken Aquatics won 8 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals to finish overall third with 241 points. Team Grange School emerged 4th with 7 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals with a total of 180 points.

Among the athletes was 16-year-old Enyi Justin Okereke from Meadow Hall School, who said: “Swimming is an expression. It’s not common in our culture and it’s interesting. You can’t wake up and just swim, it takes skill, and anyone can learn it with consistency.”

