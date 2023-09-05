Kidney Transplant: Nwifuru Offsets Patient’s N15m Medical Bills

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has issued a cheque of fifteen million Naira to Mr Bathlomew Aja of Ivo Local Government Area to carry out a kidney transplant on his ailing daughter, Chidera.

Nwifuru presented the cheque to Aja in his Office, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu, said the prompt release of the amount requested by Aja was to avoid complications in the health condition of the child.

He prayed to God to grant Miss Chidera a successful transplant and a quick recovery thereafter.

Responding, the Father of the sick child, Bathlomew Aja thanked Governor Nwifuru for the gesture and prayed to God to continue to guide him in his administration.

It will be recalled that the sick Child, Miss Chidera Aja is a Student of Mass Communication, at Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The representative of the Governor and Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu was joined in handing over the cheque to Mr Bathlomew Aja by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chief Mathias Adum and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Governor’s Office, Chief Uchenna Nwankpuma.