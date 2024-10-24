New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
Kidney Transplant Clinic Launched In Ondo 

In a bid to enhance the quality of life for patients battling end-stage renal disease, the Univeristy of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital in Ondo City has inaugurated a dedicated Kidney Transplant Clinic.

The facility, located at the hospital’s Kidney Care Centre, began operations on 11 October 2024, according to a statement issued by Oluwatope Akinjide, Head of Media and Publicity.

Acting Chief Medical Director, Dr Michael Olumide Gbala, announced that the clinic, under the leadership of Dr Akinbodewa Akinwunmi, a Consultant Nephrologist, will focus on pre-transplant assessments, donor selection, transplant preparation, and both intra-operative and post-operative care.

Dr Akinbodewa, an expert in Kidney Transplantation and Immunology, brings extensive experience, having completed his fellowship at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town.

Operating every Friday at 9:00 a.m., the clinic aims to offer hope to renal patients by providing specialized care and advocating for greater awareness of transplant options.

×