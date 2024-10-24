Kidney Transplant Clinic Launched In Ondo 

In a bid to enhance the quality of life for patients battling end-stage renal disease, the Univeristy of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital in Ondo City has inaugurated a dedicated Kidney Transplant Clinic.
The facility, located at the hospital’s Kidney Care Centre, began operations on 11 October 2024, according to a statement issued by Oluwatope Akinjide, Head of Media and Publicity.
Acting Chief Medical Director, Dr Michael Olumide Gbala, announced that the clinic, under the leadership of Dr Akinbodewa Akinwunmi, a Consultant Nephrologist, will focus on pre-transplant assessments, donor selection, transplant preparation, and both intra-operative and post-operative care.
READ ALSO:
- Zamfara JOHESU Threatens To Shut Down State Hospital Over Unpaid Arrears
- A’Ibom Assembly Assures Hospital Mgt On Improved Subsevention
- Toyin Abraham Gives Update On Salo’s Health Condition, Says Hospital Bill Cost Over N12m
Dr Akinbodewa, an expert in Kidney Transplantation and Immunology, brings extensive experience, having completed his fellowship at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town.
Operating every Friday at 9:00 a.m., the clinic aims to offer hope to renal patients by providing specialized care and advocating for greater awareness of transplant options.