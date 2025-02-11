Kidney Failures: Yobe Govt Deploys Experts To Affected Communities

Share

The Yobe State Government has deployed 50 health experts to investigate the root causes of the alarming cases of kidney failure in some parts of the state.

Dr Mahmud Maina, the Director of the Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre in the Yobe University said this in Gashua in the Bade Local Government Area.

He said: ”We are here in Bade Emirate to begin a kidney research project funded by Governor Mai Mala Buni. “The aim of the research is to understand the risk and causative factors contributing to the high number of deaths related to kidney disease, particularly within this emirate.”

He said that the team comprises og 50 experts, including neurology consultants, lab scientists, nephrologists, geologists, chemists, echo toxicologists, and collaborators from the UK, U.S. and Ghana.

“The team will conduct interviews with 2,000 people in the Bade and Damaturu local government areas to determine whether the causes are environmental, lifestyle-related, or genetic,” he added.”

Share

Please follow and like us: