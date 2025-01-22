New Telegraph

January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kidney Disease: David…

Kidney Disease: David Umahi Varsity VC Inaugurates Dialysis Unit

The David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Vice Chancellor Jesse Uneke yesterday inaugurated the institution’s dialysis unit (renal centre) to cater for people with kidney-related diseases.

The professor said society was witnessing increase of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), stressing that research and shared knowledge into the causes and treatment were vital to delay the progression of chronic kidney disease.

The VC expressed optimism that centre, would contribute to the advancement of scientific research and training in renal speciality and for the improvement of patient care.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NAFDAC Re-Establishes Consumer Safety Clubs In Schools
Read Next

OOU To Graduate 6,066 Students, Produces 114 First Class
Share
Copy Link
×