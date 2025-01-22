Kidney Disease: David Umahi Varsity VC Inaugurates Dialysis Unit

Share

The David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Vice Chancellor Jesse Uneke yesterday inaugurated the institution’s dialysis unit (renal centre) to cater for people with kidney-related diseases.

The professor said society was witnessing increase of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), stressing that research and shared knowledge into the causes and treatment were vital to delay the progression of chronic kidney disease.

The VC expressed optimism that centre, would contribute to the advancement of scientific research and training in renal speciality and for the improvement of patient care.

