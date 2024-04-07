Kidnappings: Protection Of Children Fundamental For Building Equitable Society – Nextier 

Nextier, a public policy think-tank group has said that the protection and well-being of Nigerian children were fundamental prerequisites for building a just, equitable, and prosperous society.

This was contained in a report authored by Ndidi Anyanwu, a Policy and Research Consultant at Nextier, in reaction to the latest rash of abductions targeted at school children in northern parts of the country.

According to the report, addressing the root causes of vulnerability and inequality, including poverty, discrimination, and insecurity, was essential for building a society where every child was valued, respected, and empowered to realize his/her dreams.

It stressed that this required not only the enactment and enforcement of child-friendly policies and legislation but also investment in education, healthcare, social services, and infrastructure to create an enabling environment where children can thrive and fulfil their potential.

The report equally stressed the need for a holistic approach that addresses child well-being’s social, economic, and cultural determinants and promotes inclusive development.

Anyanwu noted the recent kidnapping of 287 pupils and their teachers from LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State in Kaduna, pointing out that while 137 of the 287 victims have been rescued, the whereabouts of 150 remained unknown.

“Children kidnappings in Nigeria have undergone a troubling transformation in recent years. While the 2014 mass abduction of schoolgirls by Boko Haram highlighted the weaponization of education for extremist ideology, the current landscape presents a more complex and geographically diverse threat.

“The Northwest region, encompassing states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna, has witnessed a surge in child abductions. Unlike the ideological motivations of Boko Haram, these kidnappings are mainly driven by financial gain. Criminal gangs and bandits exploit weak law enforcement, porous borders, and socio-economic vulnerabilities to target children for ransom payments”, she stated.

She specifically recommended that the Nigerian government needed to allocate adequate resources from the national budget towards expanding access to quality education while strengthening law enforcement capabilities through training programs, equipping security personnel with the necessary resources and technology, and implementing robust crime prevention and detection strategies.

“There is a need to address the root causes of insurgency and banditry for long-term stability; fostering good diplomatic relations and promoting dialogue with neighbouring countries can help build trust and facilitate coordinated responses to shared security challenges.

“There is a need to address the drivers of insecurity through a comprehensive approach that involves engaging with local communities, religious leaders, and civil society organisations. It is important to launch targeted social awareness campaigns and community engagement initiatives to fight against gender stereotypes.

“There is a need to prioritise collaboration and coordination with state and local governments, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure that their interventions are aligned with national priorities and complement existing efforts.

“It is crucial that INGOs and CSOs continue to advocate for policy changes and investments that promote children’s rights and well-being”, she added.