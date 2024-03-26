Kidnappings: FG Invites Gumi For Questioning

Following the rescue of 137 Kuriga students by troops, the Federal Government yesterday said it had invited Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, for questioning over his comments on bandits activities in Nigeria.

While addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the government had deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning. He noted that the controversial cleric was not above the law, adding that he would be reprimanded if the government saw his comments as reckless.

Idris said: “The government will stop at nothing to get any kind of information that is required to solve our problems. The security agencies are up and doing. “Sheikh Gumi and any other individual are not above the law; if he has suggestions that are good enough and that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take. “But if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody above the law. Let me put it here. And I’m aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions. “When you make remarks, especially those that border on our national security, it is incumbent on our national security to think further, and they are doing just that. No one is above the law.” Recall that the Federal Government’s invitation came a few days after Gumi appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with the bandits who abducted schoolchildren as a way of rescuing them.