Kidnappings: 3 Weeks After, 2 Catholic Priests Regain Freedom In Niger

Three weeks after their kidnap, the two Catholic Priests abducted by bandits in Gyedna village in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State have been released. It should be recalled that, the two abductees Rev Fr. Paul Sanogo who hails from Mali and Brother Melchior Mahinini from Tanzania were both whisked out of their parish residence at night by the bandits who invaded their community on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Confirming their release yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Minna, Reverend Father Ben Nnadi said, “I just want to officially inform you that Rev Fr. Paul Sanogo and Brother Melchior Mahinini are in safe hands and are doing well.”

In a signed appreciation letter addressed to all Priests, Religious, and the Lay Faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Minna and made available to newsmen, it was not stated whether ransom was paid to secure their release or not. According to the letter tagged, “Appreciation To God and All”, the Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to God for answering prayers offered on behalf of the two Priests.

While calling for continued prayers for the safety of all Priests all over the world, the vice Chancellor on behalf of the Catholic Bishop of Minna, and his Auxiliary thanked the Faithfuls for their prayers and support rendered during the period Accordingly, he said, “on behalf of the Bishop, Most Rev Martins Igwe Uzoukwu and his Auxiliary, Most Rev Slyvester Gopep, we wish to appreciate God for answered prayers.”