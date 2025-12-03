Kidnapping: Senate Insists On Death Penalty For Perpetrators, Financiers

…As Senators debate an amendment to the Terrorism Act

The Senate, on Wednesday, debated the proposed amendment to the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, insisting on prescribing the death penalty for kidnappers and anyone who knowingly assists, facilitates, or supports kidnapping operations.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also unanimously agreed to the proposals that would authorise law enforcement agencies to dismantle kidnapping networks by enabling stronger enforcement, as well as placing kidnapping under the terrorism framework anywhere in the federation.

The debate on the bill was led by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, during the plenary session.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Interiors, Senator Adam Oshomhole; Chairman, Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abba Moro, among others, made contributions supporting the legislation.

Consequently, Akpabio referred the bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Committee on National Security and Intelligence as well as the Committee on Interior for further consultation and fine-tuning at the public hearing.

Noting that the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters would be the lead committee, Akpabio also mandated the Committees to report back to the Senate in two weeks.

In his lead debate on the bill, Bamidele explained that the essence of the amendment was to designate kidnapping, hostage-taking and related offences as acts of terrorism and prescribe the death penalty for such offences without the option of fine or alternative sentence; and for related matters.

He noted that classifying kidnapping, hostage-taking and other related offences as acts of terrorism would no doubt empower the security agencies with broader operational authority, intelligence capabilities, and prosecutorial tools available under counter-terrorism law.

Besides designating kidnapping as acts of terrorism, Bamidele said the bill prescribed the death penalty “not only for the perpetrators and financiers of such heinous acts, but also for their informants, logistics providers, harbourers, transporters, and anyone who knowingly assists, facilitates, or supports kidnapping operations.

Also at the plenary on Wednesday, Oshiomole threw his weight behind Bamidele’s amendment to the Terrorism Act, though he faulted the deradicalisation programmes, which, according to him, had not prevented extremists, hostage takers, kidnappers and terrorists from such heinous crimes.

Oshiomole, thus, said the bill would end mischief in the act of terrorism in which “a terrorist will be arrested and allowed to go without facing consequences of his crimes in the name of deradicalisation

Contributing to the debate, Kalu observed that the Senate unanimously “agreed with this bill. It is a natural thing for us to approve the bill. As a consequence, informants, sponsors and everybody involved in kidnapping, hostage and other related offences must face the consequences.

The minority leader also lent his voice to the bill, pointing out that the bill “is a unanimous decision of the Senate. It is a very straightforward bill. I think we should go ahead and allow this bill to be passed into second reading with the hope that kidnappers will face capital punishment.”

Although he noted that kidnapping had become a business enterprise. More firmly observed that the senate “can never continue to terrorise. Hence, this bill becomes expedient as one of the measures that the Senate will come up with to address kidnapping, hostage-taking and other related offences.

In his presentation, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Population and NIMC, Senator Victor Umeh, condemned in strong terms the kidnapping and gruesome murder of victims for no just cause.

He added that the trend of such crimes “will no doubt compel men of conscience to rise in support of the bill. They will collect ransom and still kill their victims. We should do everything to amend the Terrorism Act to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking and other related offences as acts of terrorism. We have to go dig into the people who facilitate this criminal enterprise. Financial institutions are also part of it.”