Kidnapping: Security Structure Collapsed Under Tinubu – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the deteriorating security situation in the country and said this is a confirmation that the security intelligence, command, operation and coordination structure in the country has collapsed under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The party, which was reacting to the abduction of its Lagos chapter Chairman Philip Olabode Aivoji on Friday, stated that the spate of kidnap for ransom, mindless killings and other acts of terrorism across the country, calls for urgent action.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, expressed concern about Aivoji’s well-being and safety and called for his immediate release.

“It is lamentable that despite widespread outcry by Nigerians, the Tinubu administration remains insensitive, nonchalant and laid back on security matters,” the party regretted.

According to the PDP, despite the killing of over 5, 000 Nigerians, and the maiming and kidnapping of many others since Tinubu became on May 29, 2023, no concrete “presidential measure” has been taken “to stem the carnage beyond issuing insipid press statements and extemporaneous security orders whenever an attack occurs.

“More heartrending is that the Tinubu-led APC administration continues to play to the gallery by mouthing false assurances while many Nigerians are languishing in kidnappers’ dens and families grieving over the daily killing of our citizens by terrorists.”

The party appreciated the efforts of the nation’s security personnel, “for their patriotism, courage and determination in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other social vices plaguing our country despite daunting challenges.”

It however called on the security high command to take urgent steps to secure the release of Aivoji and all other Nigerians trapped in abductors’ camps in various parts of the country.