Kidnapping Scare Forces Night Curfew In Edo Community

Growing fears over persistent kidnappings have compelled the Igarra community, headquarters of AkokoEdo Local Government Area of Edo State, to impose a nightly curfew from 9pm to 6am.

The community has also placed restrictions on night burial dances, directing that such activities must now hold only between 4 pm and 6pm. The decision followed the abduction of the wife of the Chairman of the local Youth Group, Ubani Okuo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday night while returning home from her shop in the town.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after seven indigenes of Imoga community, also in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, were released by their captors on Monday evening after payment of an undisclosed ransom.

A town crier, acting on the directive of the traditional ruler, announced the new measures, disclosing that a young girl had been kidnapped a few days earlier in another part of Igarra before the abduction of Okuo’s wife and that she remains in captivity.

The paramount ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan, Oba Adeche Saiki, expressed concern over the worsening insecurity. He said, He said: “It is true, we suspect that these bad people now stay with us and may even be drinking with our people before they carry out their acts in the night.

“It is a joint agreement between the local government area chairman, the police and the traditional institution. It is expected to be carried out in the whole of the local government area.” Police spokeswoman Eno Ikoedem said: “We received a case of suspectsd kidnapping.”