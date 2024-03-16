Kidnapping: Rejig Nat’l Security Architecture, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to end kidnapping in the country by rejigging the national security architecture.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said emphasis should be paid to the areas of intelligence gathering, security command and control coordination to proactively ensure the safety of citizens and guarantee rapid response and effective rescue operations.

It described as heartrending that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration continued to give false assurances “while Nigerians are left at the mercies of kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and marauders without corresponding concrete effort to check the ugly occurrences.”

PDP said it is “distressed by the alarming spate of abduction of helpless Nigerians in various parts of the country, particularly the recent kidnap of about 286 school children in Kaduna State and others in Sokoto State, who are still being held in horrifying and traumatizing conditions in their abductor’s den.”

It expressed concern over the abduction of its Edo chapter Chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, and called for his immediate release.

“Dr Aziegbemi’s abduction further points to the alarming failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government in its primary duty to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians as provided under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),” the party stated.

It commended the nation’s security personnel in their patriotic effort to secure the country urged them not to relent despite the daunting challenges, and called on Nigerians to be prayerful, alert and continue to support the security agencies.