Kidnapping: Police Neutralise One Suspected, Rescue Victim

…hospitals get order on admission of suspects

A suspected kidnapper has been neutralised and one kidnap victim released by the joint operations of the vigilante Services and the Anambra State Police Command in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming as the Command has ordered hospitals in Anambra State to admit suspects with bullet wounds, but inform the nearest police station, for profiling and possible arrest after first aid.

Similarly, the Command recovered a shuttle bus alleged to belong to the kidnap victim during its operations in the area.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga; “On the evening of 24th March, 2025, a Joint Security team comprising the Police, Military and Ihiala Vigilante while on patrol intercepted a black shuttle with reg nos: RSH 255MS, that drove in a suspicious manner.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the armed occupants opened fire on the Joint Security team. “During the gun duel, the Joint Security team demobilised one of the armed assailants while four others abandoned the shuttle bus and escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds via a nearby bush.”

“The Operatives on searching the vehicle found a blindfolded victim, suspected to have been kidnapped and who was tied on the hand and legs while his mouth was sealed”.

“The victim was successfully rescued, given first aid and debriefed by the police operatives. Also, the vehicle was recovered and the Joint Security Team are still in an operation in the area for possible arrest of others on the run.

“In the light of this development, the Command urges all proprietors of private and public hospitals to admit, but report any individual presented with bullet wounds or injuries of a suspicious nature to the nearest Police Station.

“This measure is critical to the ongoing effort to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further escalation of criminal activities in the state.

“The Command remains committed to maintaining security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted security operations in the state,” he said.

