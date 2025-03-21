Kidnapping: Police Deploy Intervention Squad On Sagamu-Benin Expressway

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has deployed a Speciali Intervention Squad on the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode–Benin Expressway to check incidences of crime along the axis.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday.

Odutola explained that the move was in line with the commitment of the command to ensure the safety and security of commuters and residents, following rise in incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery on the highway.

She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, was resolved to put an end to criminal activities on the expressway.

“On Wednesday, CP Ogunlowo personally inspected the security operations at the newly established intervention post, strategically located before Odogbolu, in between Celplas Industry, Mikano Generator and Ladgroup Company, on the stretch of the road.

“The outpost, consisting of a makeshift roof shed fortified with sandbags, serves as a rapid response center for distress calls from the Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, and Owode Egba area commands. “It also serves as distress point for commuters who require emergency assistance from the police.

