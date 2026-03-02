The Otaru of Auchi kingdom, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, on Sunday, announced the closure of Hausa Market at Idanilace Village, while abolishing payment of ransom by relatives of kidnapped victims to stem the tide of incessant kidnapping in the area.

The Otaru-in-Council, alongside the Divisional Police Officer of the Auchi Police Division, Paul Esezobor, announced the resolutions aimed at restoring peace and strengthening vigilance in the community.

A statement signed by the Chief Palace Secretary of the Otaru -in -Council, J. E Kadiri and made available to journalists, said the decision followed an emergency security meeting convened at the Auchi Royal Palace.

He said among the decisions reached was to close the popular Auchi Hausa market, the enforcement of vigilante and the abolishment of ransom payment, among others.

The statement read in part, “Following an emergency security meeting convened by Otaru-in-Council alongside the Divisional Police Officer of the Auchi Police Division, Paul Esezobor, we announced decisive resolutions aimed at restoring peace, strengthening vigilance, and protecting residents of Auchi and its environs.

“The meeting, which addressed growing security concerns within the community, was resolved as follows: “Immediate Closure of the Hausa Market at Idanilace Village: The Hausa market located at Idanilace Village is hereby ordered closed with immediate effect until further notice, pending a comprehensive security review.

“Enforcement by Auchi Vigilante: The Auchi Vigilante Group is mandated to ensure strict compliance with this directive and other security measures adopted at the meeting.

“Residential Compliance Directive: All residents across Auchi are required to reside within recognised residential apartments. Individuals found loitering or refusing to secure proper accommodation are advised to comply immediately or vacate the community.

” Youth Mobilisation for Community Security: All able-bodied youths are encouraged to join the Vigilante Group to strengthen local security architecture and promote collective responsibility in safeguarding the community.

” Abolition of Ransom Payments: The meeting strongly resolved that the payment of ransom under any circumstance must be discouraged, as it fuels criminal enterprise and endangers long-term community safety.

“Movement Restriction Advisory: Residents, particularly those living on the outskirts of Auchi, are advised to be indoors not later than 6:00 p.m. daily. Additionally, all individuals are to avoid bush paths and isolated areas after 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

“The Palace emphasises that these measures are preventive and protective in nature. They are not targeted at any law-abiding individual or group but are necessary steps taken in the overriding interest of public safety and communal harmony.

“The Auchi Royal Palace calls on all residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and support ongoing efforts to preserve peace and stability within the kingdom. Security remains a collective responsibility. Together, we can ensure that Auchi remains safe, united, and prosperous.” The statement concluded