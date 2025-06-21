Kidnapping: Ondo Govt Recommends Death Sentence

Share

The Ondo State government has approved the execution of convicted kidnappers and the demolition of the properties used for the heinous crimes.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, disclosed that cultists would not go unpunished if caught in the state.

Briefing reporters after the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, Ajulo said the Council discussed key security concerns and resolved to begin the process of repealing certain laws relating to kidnapping in the state.

Ajulo noted that kidnapping and cultism have become major threats to safety and public order, saying that strengthening relevant legal frameworks would help deter such crimes and improve the overall security landscape.

He disclosed that proposals would soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action, including sentencing convicted kidnappers to death.

Also, the state government reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace, infrastructure development, and grassroots governance across all parts of the state.

Speaking after the meeting presided over by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Abiola Olawoye said the Executive Council approved the construction of two major dual-carriageway road projects in the state.

Olawoye said the first is the construction of a 24.75-kilometre dual carriageway from Ugbeyin Junction – Okitipupa Market – OAUSTECH – Ugbonla Junction – Igbokoda Jetty.

He said the road would feature a 9.3-metre wide carriageway on both sides, a 1.2-metre median, concrete line drains, walkways, asphaltic shoulders in undeveloped areas, a 3-metre utility area, and solar-powered streetlights along the median.

According to him, the entire road corridor is 28 metres wide, with a total right of way of 40 metres. He said it would also include modern traffic lights at critical intersections and is designed to carry heavy traffic with a reinforced pavement structure.

He said the second project is the construction of a 6.7-kilometre dual carriageway from Supare Junction –Akungba –Ikare Road in the Akoko area of the state.

Olawoye said the specifications are similar, including a 9.3-metre carriageway on either side, a 1.2-metre median, reinforced concrete line drains, walkways, a 3-metre utility area, solar-powered streetlights, and traffic management systems. It is also built to withstand heavy vehicular movement.

Besides, the Council approved the provision and installation of 6,000 standalone solar streetlights across the three senatorial districts—2,000 each for Ondo North, Ondo Central, and Ondo South. This, according to Olawoye is part of the state’s agenda to improve safety and public lighting infrastructure.

In the health sector, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof Simidele Odimayo spoke on efforts to combat the spread of Lassa fever in the state, saying that a new research-based approach has been adopted to eliminate the disease.

He highlighted recent successes in testing, referrals, and surveillance, which have already helped in managing cases effectively.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Comrade Bola Taiwo, announced the appointment of warrant chiefs to begin the process of selecting a new Olu-Oke of Okeigbo in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area.

He said the development became necessary following a court judgment that nullified the appointment of the late Babajide Lawrence Oluwole before his demise.

The Council also approved a memorandum to change the title of the Yeyere of Ilepepe (Ugbo) chieftaincy to Yeyere of Oriretan in Ilaje Local Government Area, following objections raised by key stakeholders in the community.

Taiwo reiterated that the Aiyedatiwa administration values traditional rulers as essential partners in governance, particularly because of their closeness to the grassroots.

Share