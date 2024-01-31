Kidnapping: Ondo Amotekun Deploys 100 Men To Ekiti

…Parades 31 Suspects In Ondo

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Not less than 100 men of the Southwest Security Network codenamed Amotekun from Ondo State have been deployed to Ekiti State to complement the effort of its counterpart in search of the kidnapped pupils of a primary school in the neighbouring State.

The Commandant Amotekun in Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the men deployed have stormed forests in Ekiti State searching for the pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery/Primary School, Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State who were abducted on Monday on their way to Eporo-Ekiti.

Adeleye disclosed that Governor Aiyedatiwa ordered that the state Amotekun Corps should move to Ekiti State to assist its counterpart in search for the victims of the kidnappers.

Ekiti State was under siege on Monday as gunmen shot dead two monarchs and abducted six pupils, three teachers, and a driver of an elementary school at different locations on the same day.

Adeleye disclosed that no fewer than 100 men from his command were deployed to Ekiti State to search for and rescue the victims.

According to him, ” A couple of hours ago, we had an unfortunate situation in Ekiti State, and the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed that we should move to the state in the interest of brotherliness to assist in the security situation in Ekiti State.

“We deployed about 100 personnel to Ekiti State to assist them and we have been there in the last 48 hours, some arrests have been made and an investigation is still ongoing on those that we arrested and we will continue to arrest until the perpetrators of such that deadly acts are fished out.”

On the panacea to the insecurity ravaging the country, Adeleye advocated for the creation of State Police to enable to track all criminals in the society.

His words “The panacea to solving the security breaches and problems is state policing. We should not forget that Amotekun is both conventional and unconventional security, but the issue of weapons, once the issue of state policing is approved, there would be no limitation to the equipment they can use in combating crimes.”

Speaking on the parade of 31 suspected criminals, the Amotekun Corps commander said some kidnap suspects were arrested and an investigation has commenced on their operations in the state.

He disclosed that the 24-hour patrol of the formation with the collaboration of other security agencies in the state paid off in checking criminal activities in the state.

Adeleye warned that no hunter should enter any forest reserve in the state without permission and comply with all laid down rules and regulations by the state government.

He disclosed that the joint border patrol between Ondo and Osun states Amotekun Corps has been reinforced to prevent travelers from being attacked or molested by criminals.

Speaking on how the current wave of crimes across the federation could checked, the Amotekun Corps commander charged the federal government to approve the creation of state police.

He was of the opinion that state police would make it easier for each state to protect its people as they would be able to identify any new entrant in their community.

Adeleye called on the people of the state to report any strange movement in their areas and avoid commercial motorbike riders wearing hoods as face masks, warning that they are criminals.

He also enjoined everyone who moves around in the night to always be with their identification cards as the state Amotekun would not relent on its resolve to chase away criminals from the state.

End