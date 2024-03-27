Kidnapping: Ogun Police Ask Schools To Install CCTV, Erect Fences

The Ogun State Police Command has asked schools in the state to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and erect perimeter fencing as part of measures against the ongoing kidnapping onslaught in schools.

The commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu said this in Abeokuta, the state capital on Tuesday, at a security meeting as a part of the Safe Schools initiative. The meeting was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on security and principals of secondary schools in the state.

Alamutu noted that security challenges facing educational institutions have become more complex and demanding.

According to him, Nigeria has witnessed unfortunate incidents in some States of the Federation where peace and harmony have been disrupted in some schools due to the extremist tendencies of some misguided persons.

The police boss said the IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has spearheaded the safe school initiative across all Police Commands “to nurture, not only the mental wellbeing of our dear pupils from primary, and secondary schools but also to take stiffer measures in safeguarding their day to day safety during learning hours.”

He rolled out ten-point security measures including developing a school safety and security policy, regular assessments, activating the security committee, and strengthening access control.

“Ensure that access to the school premises is strictly controlled and regulated. This includes implementing security perimeter fencing, installing CCTV Cameras at strategic locations, and designating specific entry and exit points. Develop a system for visitor registration and require proper identification for all non-student visitors entering the premises.

“Promote safety awareness and vigilance among students, teachers and staff, to report any strange conduct or behaviour observed from among themselves to the school authority for prompt response. Conduct regular drills for emergency situations such as fires, earthquakes, invasions and lockdowns. Provide training to staff on recognizing and reporting suspicious behaviour or potential threat,” he said.

While emphasising the collective responsibility of security, Alamutu told stakeholders to “take these security measures seriously and implement them diligently.”