Kidnapping: NBA Directs Members To Avoid 9 Kebbi LGAs

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kebbi State Branch, has directed its members to refrain from travelling to nine local government areas identified as kidnapping hotspots in the state.

The Chairman of the branch, Alhaji Aminu Hassan, gave the directive in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

Hassan said the affected areas include Bagudo, Suru, Kamba in Dandi, Bunza, Kangiwa in Arewa,Dirin Daji in Sakaba, Ribah, Kanya and Augie Local Government Areas.

He explained that the decision followed an emergency meeting of the association held on Saturday to deliberate on the abduction of one of its members, Mr Isyaku Muhammad- Danjuma, on Wednesday.

The association said he was abducted along the Ibeto- Birnin Kebbi route in Magama Local Government Area of Niger.

According to Hassan, the association condemns the abduction and expresses deep concern over the rising wave of insecurity across the country.