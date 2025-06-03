Kidnapping: Kwara Assembly Takes Tough Stance On Menace

Share

The Kwara State House of Assembly has read for the second time the Bill to amend the state’s Prohibition of Kidnapping law. Abdullah Halidu Danbaba, the member representing Kaima/Kemanji/Wajibe Constituency and the prime mover of the Bill, highlighted the serious threat kidnapping poses to society.

He explained that if passed, the Bill would increase fines and penalties for offenders and address other related issues.

Danbaba urged the House to expedite the Bill’s passage to help curb the rising cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate emphasized the urgent need for a stronger legal framework to outlaw such crimes in Kwara.

The Speaker, Engineer Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, directed the Committee on Ethics and Judiciary to conduct a public hearing on the Bill and present their report to the House promptly.

In a related development, the House had earlier read for the first time a Bill to establish Magistrate Courts in the state.

After copies were circulated to all members in preparation for the second reading, the Bill was referred to the Business and Rules Committee for further legislative processing.

