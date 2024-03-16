Kidnapping: FG Should Consider Use of Sleeping Gas to Rescue Hostages –Security Sources

Amid the rising cases of kidnapping in parts of the country, some highly-placed security experts have tasked the federal government on the need to consider the deployment of “sleeping gas” in search and rescue operations. The use of sleeping gas or chemical agents in hostage situations, is a “tactical manoeuvre” deployed by special operations’ forces to incapacitate abductors/ kidnappers’, with a view to executing successful rescue missions. Saturday Telegraph reports that terrorists abducted no fewer than 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga in Kaduna State on March 7.

They also kidnapped about 61 people in Buda community, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, among other incidents. A retired senior officer, who spoke in confidence with our newspaper, said, though a tactical manoeuvre, the strategy must be deployed skilfully, to avoid “fatalities”. He said: “Deployment of sleeping gas in rescue operations is a tactical maneuver, but must be skillfully done to avoid fatalities. “Russia had deployed a chemical agent in 2002 to induce tactical napping on Chechen terrorists. Not aware of such a decision by the Nigerian military”.

Another highly-placed source, who spoke in similar vein, noted that: “There are some tactical, strategic and operational issues that must not be put in the public. “However, having regard to the fact that many sophisticated, powerful nations had used it successfully, I think the government must set machinery in place for the deployment of sleeping gas. “From all indications, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is determined to reassert the absolute authority and supremacy of the State. “Remember that in political philosophy, only the State – as properly constituted – has the monopoly on violence/ legal use of force.

“Refer to Thursday’s operational briefing by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and you will be amazed what our gallant troops, side-by-side with other relevant security agencies are doing across the theatres”. During the referenced briefing, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, had disclosed, among others, that: “Troops neutralised 213 and arrested 216 of them. Troops also arrested 67 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 26 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Five Hundred and Fifty Eighty Million Six Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand and Eighty Naira (N1,558,665,080.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 189 assorted weapons and 4,003 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 111 AK47 rifles, G3 rifle, 31 locally fabricated guns, 5 pump action guns, automatic pump action guns, 26 dane guns, 4 locally made double barrels, 2 fabricated pistols, RPG bomb and IEDs (OGBUNIGWE). “Others are: 2,766 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 982 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 240 live cartridges, 2 shotguns cartridges, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 36 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 38 magazines, 3 G3 magazines, 8 vehicles, 44 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones, 4 bicycles, rifle butt, rifle stock and the sum of N628,000.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 150 dugout pits, 30 boats, 73 storage tanks, 209 drums and 15 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 105 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines, 2 outboard engines, one tricycle, 4 motorcycles and 45 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 1,227,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 313,780 litres of illegally refined AGO and 13,000 litres of PMS”.