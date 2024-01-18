Kidnapping: Crowdfunding For Ransom, Payment Unlawful –FG

Minister of De- fence, Abubakar Badaru, has cautioned families of victims of kidnap victims to stop raising funds for ransom payment, insisting that it was unlawful for people to pay ransoms to kidnappers in the first place. Bagudu, who briefed newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu, yester- day, said this when asked to respond to the emerging trend of crowd-funding of the ransom demanded by some kidnappers for the release of their victims in Abuja. The minister said: “We all know there’s an existing law against payment of ransoms.

So, it is very sad for people to go over the internet or radio asking for donations in order to pay ransom. This will only worsen the situation; it will not help the situation at all. As you have seen, initially they asked for N60 million and now because of this funding and I learnt somebody has raised N50 million already through friends and media, they jacked up the ransom. “We believe we have to stop as painful as it is, we have to stop responding to payment of ransom. If we stop, over time the kidnapping will not be profitable and they will stop.

“It is not easy though but that is the law that you all know. So we want to call on the people to manage the kidnapping situation intelligently and very quietly, because talking too much about it, most especially raising funds through the public media, is not productive at all and should be discontinued.” On the current insecurity in the FCT, the minister noted that kidnapping hap- pens only in the suburbs bordering Kaduna and Niger states because of the ongoing operations in the North-west and North- central. “The bandits are fleeing and they are getting shelters around these areas and the security agencies are working very hard to push them out, block the movement and finish this thing once and for all.

“The president has given us the marching order and all the support that we need and what the security agencies need to end this thing,” he said. On the explosion that rocked Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday night, Badaru said the Council had already set up a committee to investigate the matter and determine whether these were violated by the illegal miners identified in the preliminary investigations by security agencies. He said the council ex- pressed worries about the incident, noting the need to avert future occurrences. At least two persons were confirmed dead and over 80 were injured in the explosion which also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion, confirmed the casualties, adding that the explosion occurred at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. On her part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka- Anite, who also briefed, said the Council noted the rising cost of goods and services as well as the rising cost of doing business in the country. She added that the Council equally deliberated on how to improve the business environment for manufacturers and industrialists. According to her, the Council directed that the Presidential Council on Industrial Revitalisation, as well as the Presidential Council on Fiscal Reform and Tax Policy Review, should fast-track their assignments and submit their reports and recommendations early for the real sector and the citizens to begin to feel the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said: “The FEC noted that when this committee finalizes its review and comes up with its reports, that we will be implementing policies that will jumpstart the economy again and see us experiencing a double-digit growth rate in the GDP, as well as being on track to achieve the vision of His Excellency to achieve a $1 trillion economy.”