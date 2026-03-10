Kidnapping, Banditry Shouldn’t Persist Due To Fear Of Govs Abusing State Police, Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned that rising cases of kidnapping and banditry across the South-West must not be allowed to persist simply because of fears that state governors may abuse a proposed state police structure.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made this known during an interview on Frontline, a public affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, on Tuesday, where he expressed serious concern over what the organisation described as increasing security threats in the region.

The socio-political group, in a statement on Sunday, said that repeated attacks in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger states, alongside recent kidnappings in Ondo, Ekiti, and Oyo states, presented a deeply troubling security trajectory.

According to Ajayi, while concerns about the potential misuse of state police by governors are understandable, such fears should not prevent the country from adopting stronger security structures needed to tackle criminal activities.

Ajayi said the organisation’s recent statement was prompted by a series of disturbing incidents of kidnapping and attacks across parts of the South-West, citing the case of a medical doctor and his brother who were kidnapped in Ondo State. He explained that the incident reflects the growing boldness of criminal groups operating in the region.

“We are extremely disturbed and concerned. Quite a number of incidents prompted the statement we issued. For instance, we cited the case of a medical doctor and his brother who were kidnapped in Ondo State. The younger brother was killed, and the doctor was brutalised.

There were also repeated attacks in communities in Akure and other parts of the region. In one case, a man was shot while trying to resist kidnappers who wanted to abduct his wife, yet the wife was still taken away. Along the Oyo axis as well, travellers were attacked and taken into the bush. All these happened within a short period,” he said.

Ajayi also pointed to recent security developments in Kwara State as further evidence that banditry and kidnapping are spreading beyond their traditional strongholds, warning that the situation requires urgent and coordinated action by security agencies. He stressed that the development underscores the need for stronger collaboration between federal security agencies and local authorities to respond swiftly to early warning signs.

While acknowledging the installation of surveillance infrastructure by some South-West governments, Ajayi stressed that technology alone cannot solve the security crisis without decisive enforcement.

“The establishment of CCTV monitoring centres by some state governments is a good initiative because they are meant to monitor movements and identify criminal activities. But from what we have gathered, the challenge is not only about identifying these criminals. Even when locations of suspected bandits are known through intelligence or surveillance, the real issue is the determination and the capacity of security agencies to move in quickly and confront them.”

While urging residents of the South-West to be more vigilant, Ajayi attributed part of the rising insecurity in the region to the displacement of bandits from northern regions where security forces have intensified military operations.

“Many of the criminal groups are relocating in search of new operational territories. One of the factors responsible is the continuous pounding of bandits in the northern part of the country, particularly in the North-West and the North-East. That is why we are seeing an upsurge in areas that were previously considered relatively safe in the South-West,” Ajayi said.

While acknowledging the role of the regional security outfit, Amotekun Corps, Ajayi said the corps requires stronger operational support to perform effectively.