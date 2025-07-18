Kidnapping, Banditry: Nasarawa Under Siege, Residents Cry For Help

…we’re on top of the situation, says Police

Fear of kidnappers has gripped residents of Nasarawa State as gunmen have gone on rampage abducting government officials and individuals recklessly across the state.

It was learnt that a day will hardly pass without abduction of residents by the suspected kidnappers in major part of the state, abduction continue unabated as no one is spared.

The once peaceful North Central state has now become a theatre of kidnapping and a killing field by the suspected bandits in Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states.

Recently, six school pupils from a primary school in Alwaza, Doma Local Council Area of the state were abducted, the incident heightened tensions in the state.

The gunmen had stormed the school during assembly, ordered the pupils to follow them, and drove six of the victims away on motorcycles. The pupils spent a week in the kidnappers den before they were rescued by security agent in and reunited with their families. After the rescue, kidnapping in the state didn’t stop.

Pastor

On June 24, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Faturoti Olaniyi, was abducted in his house at Karu, headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly stormed Olaniyi’s home at the Redeemed Christian Church of God property near Bristol Academy, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in Karu, and was whisked him away in their bike.

The kidnappers, it was learnt gained entrance into the building around 1:30am and fired several shots during which they took the clergy man away.

Security joint team comprising of police, local vigilances, hunters and other security personnel combed all the escape routes, the surrounding hills and bushes to track the kidnappers, but was unsuccessful.

Traditional ruler

A traditional ruler in Dari chiefdom in the Kokona Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Omanji, was kidnapped at his residence at Dari.

The kidnappers stormed the village and shot recklessly to scare inhabitants during which they escaped with the monarch, but was later released after alleged payment of ransom.

A resident of the town who didn’t want his name in print said they have been going through a lot in the state in the hands of bandits and kidnappers who are operating at will.

Just recently, some suspected gunmen wielding guns stormed Agyaragu town, the Administrative Development Area headquarters of Jenkwe in Obi Local Government Area of the state at about 8pm and killed one person and abducted the owner of Emmy Gold Pharmacy and three others in the operation which lasted about an hour without security agencies challenging them.

He said: “The gunmen on May 24, invaded ‘Emmy Gold Pharmacy, shooting recklessly and in the process gunned down an innocent young lady who was a passers bye. “The gunmen were well armed during the operation. The shooting scared residents of the area.

They forced the owner of the pharmacy and two of his boys into the bush to seek refuge from being kidnapped. We have gone through a lot. “We are afraid of frequent kidnapping in our community.

Also, the demand for ransom has become a recurring issue with families and loved ones being forced to pay huge demand for money to secure the release of their abducted relatives.”

Residents

A resident who simply gave his name as Yakubu called on the state governor to increase security presence in Agyaragu community and everywhere in the state to prevent kidnapping of residents.

Yakubu said a week after the abduction of the pharmacy owner, a newly married man was killed by the bandits and the wife was abducted by the gunmen, just three days after their wedding.

On April 12, Mr Alu and his newly wedded wife were said to be enjoying their honeymoon when their assailants invaded their house and cut short their married life.

Yakubu said another couple, Mr. and Mrs Faga Stephen, who was also enjoying their wedding, the husband was shot dead and the wife, Madeline abducted by the gunmen, “these are what we are going through in the state on daily basis.”

He said before the gunmen struck, the couple was resting in their apartment when the assailants broke into their apartment through the window and shot him dead.

The wife was released by her abductors unconditionally days after fruitless search for her by hunters in the community amid grief and fear.

He said: “Nasarawa State was hitherto adjudge to be one of the most peaceful states in the North Central, it has been flooded with kidnappers, abducting residents of at will.

Among those abducted are traditional rulers, politicians, top civil servants and farmers. “Recently, the first news of the abduction of a serving Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Jibrin Giza hit the state and since then, no week passes without cases of abduction incident in the state.

A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Prof. Onje Gye-wado was also kidnapped at his home town in Wambe last year, but was later released after alleged payment of ransom to the kidnappers.

“The immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. John Maman, who is the commissioner for Education, was kidnapped and he spent days in the captivity of the gunmen before he was released after alleged payment of ransom, Nasarawa State is under siege of kidnappers and bandits.”

Yakubu added that, former commissioner of Higher Education in the state, late Chief Clement Uhembe was also abducted at his residence in Lafia, he is among top government officials that were abducted in the state in recent times.

He said recently, an official of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), was also kidnapped among commuters along the Toto-Nasarawa road and this is still fresh in the memories of the public with many other cases of abductions in Lafia, the state capital further raising questions as to the safety of residents of the state who are being kidnapped every day in all part of the state.

“The list of kidnap victims in the state is not exhaustive as many unreported cases of kidnappings across the state is alarming and shows how insecure the state has become, but security agencies should put more effort in combating the menace of kidnapping across the state.”

Permanent secretary

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture, Barrister Yusuf Musa, was kidnapped while opening the gate to his house at Tudun Gwanfara in Lafia, the state capital.

It was learnt that the gun wielding kidnappers trailed the Permanent Secretary to his house and whisked him away while trying to open the gate to his house after returning to the state from a journey.

One of the victim’s neighbour raised the alarm at night when he discovered that his car was parked outside and his gate left open. “When we got there, we searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found, and his gate was flung open.

Reacting to the incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command said that they have initiated a manhunt to unravel the suspects behind the abduction of the top government official.

The Narasawa State Police in a statement said a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, discovered a Peugeot pick-up van with all doors left open in a suspicious manner.

Upon closer examination, officers observed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also thrown open, thereby raising security concerns. Police said that on a swift search of the premises of the victim it was indicated that the man was missing with his vehicle, bearing registration number KUJ 88 PA raising more suspicion of abduction.

In response the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed, swiftly ordered deployment of tactical operatives by alerting police divisions and units across the statein Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko and deploying surveillance to comb some strategic routes in search of the abducted victim.

Police

The State Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued two varsity students of the Federal University of Lafia, which is one of the many breakthroughs recorded by the security agencies in the fight against kidnapping and other related crimes in the state.

The arrest of the notorious kidnapper followed a distress call received over attack on a student’s Lodge at Tudun Kauri in Lafia, the state capital. Similarly, the police in the state arrested another kidnapping gang and rescued some victims.

Correctional service and Nigerian Immigration service uniforms, some dangerous weapons were found on them when search were conducted.

Another kidnapper was arrested by the state Police Command, the notorious kidnapper who doubles as cattle rustler was also on wanted list of the police for robbery at the popular Singe cattle market in Lafia, the state capital.

The kidnapper identified as Abashe Gizo, was arrested through an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The suspects had been on the command’s wanted list over several criminal activities before he was eventually arrested by operatives of the Command.”

The Narasawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Muhammad said the kidnap suspect had been on the Command’s wanted list for an extended period due to multiple offences including kidnapping, cattle rustling and other activities.

The CP said during interrogation the suspect confessed to the crimes and led officers to his hideout at Ruwan Baka village, Doma Local Government Area, where one AK-47 rifle and a magazine were recovered at his hideout in the state.

The Police boss said that the arrest of the notorious kidnap kingpin was a great success for the command in its dogged effort to stamp out kidnappers from the state.

The CP had severally reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dislodge all criminals and terrorists operating in the state and ensuring the safety and security of all residents across the state.