Kidnapping: Auchi Residents Embark On 7-Day Protest

Residents of Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have taken to the streets to protest the growing wave of kidnappings in the area.

The demonstration which began at the weekend is aimed to draw the attention of government and security agencies to the worsening insecurity affecting residents. It was learnt that women in their numbers joined the protest to express deep frustration and fear over the persistent abductions that have disrupted daily life and created tension across the community.

Speaking, a widow, Nafishatu Abubakar, decried the impact of insecurity on livelihood, adding that she can no longer go to farm as a farmer “As a farmer, I can no longer go to farm or do my business freely for fear of being kidnapped.”

Another resident, Rashidat Shaibu, also expressed concern that the situation has made it difficult for people to sleep peacefully at night. She appealed to the government and security agencies to urgently strengthen security operations in order to protect lives and property.

Musa Surst lamented that kidnappers appear to have easy access to residential areas, leaving many residents feeling unsafe even within their own homes. She noted that the persistent threat of abduction has made everyday life extremely challenging for families in the community.

Despite their anger and frustration, the protesters maintained a peaceful atmosphere throughout the demonstration. They insisted the protest will continue until the seventh day as planned, while calling on authorities to take decisive action to end the wave of kidnappings and restore lasting peace in Auchi.