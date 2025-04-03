Share

The South West Security Network codename Amotekun have arrested 28 foreigners for allegedly luring unsuspecting Ghanian to Nigeria and, in the process, kidnapped them for ransom.

The 28 suspected kidnappers were part of the 61 suspects arrested by the security network for various crimes, including attempted murder, stealing, and violation of the anti-grazing law of the state in the last two weeks.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspected kidnappers would lure those who wanted to travel to the United States of America and Canada to Nigeria from Ghana and asked them to bring other victims before they could be released.

Apart from suspected kidnappers, Adeleye said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered full enforcement of a ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada, from 8:00pm to 5:00am and impounding of unregistered vehicles.

Also, the Amotekun commander said owners of unregistered vehicles had been given a one-week ultimatum to register their vehicles, saying that it had been discovered that motorcycles and unregistered cars were being used to perpetrate crimes in the state.

His words “We are not introducing a new order but reinforcing the existing directive. Statistics indicate that over 65 percent of criminal activities occur at night involving Okada riders, both licensed and unlicensed. Previously, the ban was from 6PM, but after listening to public concerns, the government has adjusted it to 8PM – 5AM. Only essential workers with valid IDs will be exempted.

“By executive order, His Excellency, the Governor, has reaffirmed the ban on Okada operations beyond 8 PM, effective immediately. This decision follows increased criminal activities—such as kidnapping, robbery, and assault—carried out by unidentified Okada riders. Only those on essential duties with valid identification will be exempted. Law enforcement officers have been mandated to arrest violators across the state.

“Effective one week from today, all unregistered vehicles and those using fake dealer numbers or number plates must regularize their status or face legal consequences. Many criminals operate under false registration details, and this measure is aimed at closing that loophole.

“We are re-emphasizing the initial order made by the government of Ondo state that, the effect from Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, from -8pm to 5am, any Okada seeing shall be seized indefinitely.

“We say unequivocally that, anyone found guilty will surely be dealt with. All unregistered vehicles plying our roads are given just 7 days to do so (to register), or else, such vehicles will not be spared.”

Adeleye reinforced the decision of the government to prevent any truck conveying more than 10 passengers into the state territory. He said Amotekun and other security agencies have begun the border and twenty-four hours of patrol as part of efforts aimed at reducing crimes.

